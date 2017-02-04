tabnak-adv
4 ISIL ‘emirs’ killed in Turkish airstrikes in Syria: Army

Four “emirs” of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) were killed in the airstrikes carried out by Turkish warplanes in Syria as a part of the ongoing Euphrates Shield operation, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) announced on Feb. 4.
کد خبر: ۶۶۳۴۶۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۶ بهمن ۱۳۹۵ - ۱۳:۰۷ 04 February 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 115
Four "emirs” of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) were killed in the airstrikes carried out by Turkish warplanes in Syria as a part of the ongoing Euphrates Shield operation, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) announced on Feb. 4. 

According to the army statement some 51 ISIL militants were "neutralized" in the airstrikes carried out in al-Bab and Bzagah in the 165th day of the "Euphrates Shield” operation. Some of the militants were killed in the clashes. 

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralized" to refer to militants who are killed, wounded or captured.

In addition, the army said that the warplanes targeted a total of 65 ISIL positions, resulting in the destruction of 56 buildings and three headquarters used by the jihadist organization. 

The statement also said 55 mines and 3,656 improvised explosives had been defused since the start of the operation on Aug. 24.

On the 165th day of the operation, international coalition forces conducted eight airstrikes on ISIL targets in al-Bab and destroyed two defensive positions and two armed vehicles.

The Euphrates Shield operation began in late August 2016, to tighten border security, eliminate terror threats along Turkey’s borders and support opposition forces in Syria. The Free Syrian Army (FSA) is backed by Turkish forces as part of the operation.      

FSA fighters have been concentrating on taking the ISIL-held town of al-Bab, 40 kilometers northeast of Aleppo.


