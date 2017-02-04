tabnak-adv
جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         آغاز بازدید رایگان زمستانه ایرتویا      طراحی سایت      
نسخه اصلی
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
۱۴۰بازدید
‍ پ

Mattis promises ‘overwhelming’ response if North Korea uses nuclear weapons

James Mattis is taking a hardline stance against North Korea over its saber-rattling, promising an “effective and overwhelming” response should the country ever use nuclear weapons.
کد خبر: ۶۶۳۳۴۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۶ بهمن ۱۳۹۵ - ۱۰:۱۳ 04 February 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 140
U.S Secretary of Defense James Mattis is taking a hardline stance against North Korea over its saber-rattling, promising an "effective and overwhelming” response should the country ever use nuclear weapons.

"Any attack on the United States — or our allies — will be defeated, and any use of nuclear weapons would be met with a response that would be effective and overwhelming,” the retired four-star Marine generalsaid Friday during an appearance with South Korean DefenseMinister Han Min-Koo,Reuters reported.

Mattis’ commentsfollow continued concerns that North Korea could be preparing to test a new ballistic missile — a move that could prove to be an early challenge for the Trump White House. In hisNew Year’s address, North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un said his country is in the "final stage” of preparation to test an intercontinental ballistic missile,NPR reported.

North Korea, which frequently vows to destroy both South Korea and the U.S., conductedmore than 20 missile testsin 2016, as well asfivenuclear testsover the last decade,defying United Nations sanctions against them.

Former President Barack Obama received criticism last year from both Republicans and then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton for not taking astronger position against North Korea after it conducted its fifth nuclear test,according to Politico.

Obama’s opponents and allies alike distanced themselves fromthe White House for being too soft on Chinese companies, banks and individuals doing business with North Korea. According to theCouncil on Foreign Relations, China is North Korea’s "most important ally, biggest trading partner, and main source of food, arms, and energy.”

Beijing, while it has sought a denuclearized North Korea, has long opposed strong sanctions againstPyongyang, citing concerns that a regime collapse in the North could lead to an intense influx of refugees across their 870-mile border.

Obama "should immediately make full use of the sanctions authorities Congress gave him earlier this year,” House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) said at the time.

"He should join me in urging China, as Pyongyang’s chief sponsor, to fully enforce the international sanctions on the Kim regime,” Ryan added, referring to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

Clinton, for her part, called for a "rethinking” of the U.S.’s strategy against North Korea. She called the nuclear and missile tests "outrageous and unacceptable” and described the country’s "determination to develop a deliverable nuclear weapon” as a "direct threat to the United States.”

According to Reuters, North Korea has also apparently restarted operation of a reactor at its mainYongbyon nuclear facility, which producesplutonium to be used for the country’s nuclear weaponsprogram.

According to new datafrom South Korea, the Kim regime has stockpiled enough plutonium to develop 10 nuclear warheads,Time reportedlast month.

"North Korea continues to launch missiles, develop its nuclear weapons program and engage in threatening rhetoric and behavior,” Mattis said.

In response to the continued missile and nuclear tests from the Kim regime, the U.S. and South Korea have developed the U.S. missile defense system, Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), which is expected to be deployed in South Korea later this year.

THAAD is a land-based, vehicle-mounted systemdeveloped by Lockheed Martinwith a "globally-transportable, rapidly-deployable capability to intercept and destroy ballistic missiles inside or outside the atmosphere during their final, or terminal, phase of flight,” according to theDefense Department’s Missile Defense Agency.

While the Chinese Foreign Ministry, through spokesman Lu Kang, said it does "not believe [THAAD]will be conducive” to resolving the North’s nuclear proliferation, the South Korean defense minister said Mattis’ remarks send a clear message.

"Faced with a current severe security situation, Secretary Mattis’ visit to Korea … also communicates the strongest warning to North Korea,” Han said.

tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ترامپ با چه تحریم هایی به جنگ ایران می آید؟ / ارتش سوریه به مرز ترکیه رسید / موضع گیری بازیکن ایرانی دوملیتی درباره تصمیم ...

ترامپ با چه تحریم هایی به جنگ ایران می آید؟ / ارتش سوریه به مرز ترکیه رسید / موضع گیری بازیکن ایرانی دوملیتی درباره تصمیم ...

مسئول بی‌تدبیری‌های حوزه سلامت کشور کیست؟/ تلاش برای اشتغال کولبرهای مرزنشین/ «زایمان رُند» دغدغه این روزهای ما...

مسئول بی‌تدبیری‌های حوزه سلامت کشور کیست؟/ تلاش برای اشتغال کولبرهای مرزنشین/ «زایمان رُند» دغدغه این روزهای ما...

کارگردان معمای شاه: اگر همه فساد دربار را نشان می‌دادیم سیاه‌نمایی می‌شد/وزیر ارتباطات: اگر پارازیت ب...

کارگردان معمای شاه: اگر همه فساد دربار را نشان می‌دادیم سیاه‌نمایی می‌شد/وزیر ارتباطات: اگر پارازیت ب...

ناگفته‌های رضایی از نقش تاکسیران‌ها در دستگیری منافقین/روایت امام جمعه گرگان از شب 22 بهمن سال 57 /آخرین نظر احمدی...

ناگفته‌های رضایی از نقش تاکسیران‌ها در دستگیری منافقین/روایت امام جمعه گرگان از شب 22 بهمن سال 57 /آخرین نظر احمدی...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

نجات بیش از 1300 مهاجر در دریای مدیترانه

به عقب راندن ایران در منطقه سال‌ها زمان می‌برد

مديران بزن دروي فوتبال ايران

زنگ خطر مجلس در خصوص افزایش نرخ تورم

معارضان سوری: PYD نباید در مذاکرات ژنو شرکت کند

آغاز رزمایش هوایی سپاه در سمنان

ویدیو: ده خودروی مفهومی آینده نگر دنیا

آغاز به کار دوباره سفارت فلسطین در یمن

تولید خودرو در جهان افزایش یافت

فولاد مشتری جدید بمب نقل وانتقالات

توقف همکاری مدیر اوبر با شورای مشورتی ترامپ

آخرین جزئیات محدودیت‌های تردد در جاده‌ها

وب گردی

قابلیت اسکن کد QR در مرورگر کروم برای کاربران iOS

تحریم های دنباله دار اپل علیه ایرانیان؛ پاسخ متقابل چیست؟

سه پیش خرید برانکو برای فصل بعد

آمادگی دولت ترامپ برای همکاری مثبت با ایران!

پرموترین انسان های تاریخ +عکس

لوکس‌ترین خودروهای اسپورت ۲۰۱۷ +تصاویر

کلکسیونی از بهترین پوشاک زمستانه با تخفیف های ویژه

حقیقت این اشیای مرموز را کسی نفهمید+عکس

جشنواره نوروزی تلویزیون های بلست

خانه سوگلی ناصرالدین شاه

چربی خونتان را چک کنید

روش‌های درمان ریزش مو

الیاس یالچینتاش به ایران می‌آید

محمدرضا شجریان: سلام من را به همه برسانید

ورود گوشی خوش قیمت Xperia E5 به بازار ایران

واکنش شدید سپاه به تهدید ترامپ/میزان تخلف دولت در اجرای بودجه 94/پایتخت خودکشی در کشور کجاست؟//وظیفه ضد ایرانی دوناو انگلیسی در خلیج فارس/مطالبه زنان اصلاح طلب از رئیس‌جمهور/نامه گلایه‌آمیز نماینده زرتشتیان به شمخانی
واکنش هنرمندان به درگذشت حسن جوهرچی
حسن جوهرچی بازیگر تلویزیون و سینما بدرود حیات گفت
جزئیاتی از درگذشت حسن جوهرچی
اهمیت تحریم و تهدید ایران توسط آمریکا / اقدام احتمالی دونالد ترامپ در صورت آزمایش دوباره موشکی توسط ایران
جزئیاتی از طرح تحریمی جدید دولت ترامپ علیه ایران
از«معرفی عامل سی درصد سرطان ایرانیان» تا «وقتی که آمریکا به داد ایران رسید!»
باز هم روس‌ها ما را پیچاندند و به توسعه چین کمک رساندند!
ناگفته‌های رضایی از نقش تاکسیران‌ها در دستگیری منافقین/روایت امام جمعه گرگان از شب 22 بهمن سال 57 /آخرین نظر احمدی‌نژاد درباره ترامپ/بهنوش بختیاری: حسن جوهرچی دق مرگ شد!
مهناز افشار بستری شد
آیت‌الله هاشمی و خانواده‌اش در کره شمالی
جایگزین هاشمی برای اصلاح طلبان کیست؟/ اظهارات وزیر اطلاعات درباره تجهیزات امنیتی پاستور/ واکنش نعمت زاده به نامه توکلی/ پشت پرده انتخاب و برکناری پرویز مظلومی/ شیوه جدید کسب درآمد داعش؟
برای نشان دادن چهره قصورکنندگان پلاسکو، ادامه این فیلم را نمایش دهید!
خرافات قدیمی که خیلی ها باور دارند
ترامپ با چه تحریم هایی به جنگ ایران می آید؟ / ارتش سوریه به مرز ترکیه رسید / موضع گیری بازیکن ایرانی دوملیتی درباره تصمیم ترامپ / ویدیوی تکان دهنده از گرفتار شدن خودرو ها در جاده دماوند

بهترین پاسخ به دستور ترامپ برای «ممنوعیت ورود اتباع ۷ کشور از جمله ایران به آمریکا» چیست؟  (۴۳۸ نظر)

اصغر فرهادی: در مراسم اسكار شركت نمی كنم / تندروهای دنیا شبیه هم به جهان می‌نگرند  (۲۷۲ نظر)

حسن جوهرچی بازیگر تلویزیون و سینما بدرود حیات گفت  (۱۲۲ نظر)

سهل انگاری تیم پزشکی، چگونه جان بیمار زاهدانی را گرفت؟  (۱۰۴ نظر)

آتش به جان پالایشگاه تهران افتاد/ حریق مخزن 500 هزار لیتری مهار شد+ تکمیلی  (۹۸ نظر)

چه پیشنهادی برای حل دعوای کشدار کی‌روش با فدراسیون، باشگاه‌ها و فوتبال ایران دارید؟  (۹۴ نظر)

مردم سردشت، بانه و مناطق مرزی جز «کولبری» چه راه دیگری دارند؟  (۸۸ نظر)

آوارهای پلاسکو برداشته شد؛ اولین اولویت کاری امروز چیست؟  (۷۸ نظر)

توکلی: وزیر میلیاردر ویژه‌خوار را عزل کنید  (۷۶ نظر)

این بار نوبت «بهمن» بود که نان کولبران را به نرخ جانشان بگیرد!  (۷۲ نظر)

ادعای جدید شریعتمداری در مورد ممنوعیت ورود اتباع هفت کشور به آمریکا  (۶۲ نظر)

روایتی جدید از ده دقیقه منتهی به فروریختن ساختمان پلاسکو +ویدیو  (۶۱ نظر)

اجابت تقاضای 30 وطن فروش توسط ترامپ؛ دیگر چه سفارشی دارید؟!  (۶۱ نظر)

با «خاک» کنار بیایید و تقصیر را گردن کسی نیندازید!  (۵۹ نظر)

وداع دختر شهید آتش نشان با پدر  (۵۸ نظر)