جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         آغاز بازدید رایگان زمستانه ایرتویا      طراحی سایت      
نسخه اصلی
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » اروپا
۱۱۴بازدید
‍ پ

Majority of French want Fillon to drop presidency bid: poll

The Harris Interactive poll, conducted on behalf of French radio station RMC and Atlantico, added that Alain Juppe was the preferred candidate to replace Fillon as the presidential candidate for The Republicans right-wing party.
کد خبر: ۶۶۲۸۶۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۴ بهمن ۱۳۹۵ - ۱۱:۱۱ 02 February 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 114
Reuters - Sixty-nine percent of people in France want Francois Fillon to drop his bid to become the country's president, in light of a "fake job" allegation that has hit his campaign, according to a poll published on Thursday.

The Harris Interactive poll, conducted on behalf of French radio station RMC and Atlantico, added that Alain Juppe was the preferred candidate to replace Fillon as the presidential candidate for The Republicans right-wing party.

The poll also said that 29 percent thought The Republicans would win if Fillon was the candidate, while 57 percent thought that party would win if represented by another candidate. The survey was conducted online on Feb 1, added Harris Interactive.

Earlier this week, Fillon accused his opponents in the government on Wednesday of fomenting a scandal in an attempt to scuttle his presidential campaign, as a new poll showed him no longer favorite to win power.

The poll by Elabe pointed to rising support for far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen, but also showed centrist Emmanuel Macron most likely to win the presidency - snatching the position of favorite that Fillon held until last week.

Fillon has steadily lost ground in polls after newspaper Le Canard Enchaine said the former prime minister had paid his wife Penelope 500,000 euros for work she did not seem to have done.

tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوی درخواست پدر شهید آتش نشان از رهبر انقلاب / ویدیوی اعتراض آسوشتیدپرس به دزدی بی بی سی فارسی، من و تو و صدای آمریکا / ویدیوی شوخی ...

ویدیوی درخواست پدر شهید آتش نشان از رهبر انقلاب / ویدیوی اعتراض آسوشتیدپرس به دزدی بی بی سی فارسی، من و تو و صدای آمریکا / ویدیوی شوخی ...

مسئول بی‌تدبیری‌های حوزه سلامت کشور کیست؟/ تلاش برای اشتغال کولبرهای مرزنشین/ «زایمان رُند» دغدغه این روزهای ما...

مسئول بی‌تدبیری‌های حوزه سلامت کشور کیست؟/ تلاش برای اشتغال کولبرهای مرزنشین/ «زایمان رُند» دغدغه این روزهای ما...

کارگردان معمای شاه: اگر همه فساد دربار را نشان می‌دادیم سیاه‌نمایی می‌شد/وزیر ارتباطات: اگر پارازیت ب...

کارگردان معمای شاه: اگر همه فساد دربار را نشان می‌دادیم سیاه‌نمایی می‌شد/وزیر ارتباطات: اگر پارازیت ب...

جایگزین هاشمی برای اصلاح طلبان کیست؟/ اظهارات وزیر اطلاعات درباره تجهیزات امنیتی پاستور/ واکنش نعمت زاده به...

جایگزین هاشمی برای اصلاح طلبان کیست؟/ اظهارات وزیر اطلاعات درباره تجهیزات امنیتی پاستور/ واکنش نعمت زاده به...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

چند قابلیت‌ نقشه گوگل

کل‌کل دو جوان انگیزه‌ای برای قتل

نمي‌خواهم بچه‌ام مثل من بدبخت شود

مصر اولین فینالیست جام ملت های آفریقا

وب گردی

بهترین معجون ها برای رفع خستگی

مواد غذایی مضر برای رفلاکس معده

تماشاکنید: مهارتهای باور نکردنی زیدان

مشاوره رایگان کاشت مو و زیبایی

راهنمای خرید امن (عدم خرید غیر حضوری)

ورود گوشی خوش قیمت Xperia E5 به بازار ایران

وضعیت غول‌های فناوری آمریکایی بدون مهاجران ایرانی چه بود؟

محافظت از قلب در سالمندان به کمک تغذیه

«تابستان داغ» یخ جشنواره را شکست

ویندوز اسرارآمیز از راه می رسد

تورلحظه آخری دبی ویژه نمایشگاه صنعت برق خاورمیانه -26 بهمن ماه

آئودی‌های جدید تغییر چهره می دهند (+عکس)

تست روانشناسی چهره

سه نوع عدم تعادل هورمونی که روی سلامت تاثیر منفی دارد

معرفی کانسپت نیسان جوک e-Power هیبریدی

روایتی جدید از ده دقیقه منتهی به فروریختن ساختمان پلاسکو +ویدیو
ویدیوی حرف های آتش نشان حادثه پلاسکو: مردم ما را با سنگ می زدند! / بدرقه میلیونی قهرمانان وطن / ویدیویی درباره جوان ترین آتش نشانی که به شهادت رسید
وداع با ۱۶ قهرمان/ آغاز مراسم تشییع پیکر شهدای آتش‌نشان/ حضور روسای دو قوه و معاون اول رئیس جمهور/پیکر مطهر شهدای آتش نشان در خاک آرام گرفت
جلسه اضطراری شورای امنیت سازمان ملل در پی ادعای آزمایش موشک بالستیک از سوی ایران
در حاشیه تشییع شهدای آتش نشان
وداع دختر شهید آتش نشان با پدر
عربستان سعودی؛ 60 سال قبل
روایت روحانی از علت عصبانیت ترامپ از برجام/ کدام نماینده پشت حکم شلاق خبرنگاران بود؟/ بازیگر مشهور به اتهام قتل غیر عمد در دادگاه/ابلاغ حکم اعدام بابک زنجانی به صورت کامل/ وصیت هاشمی در آخرین روز چه بود؟
علم‌الهدی: در دولت اصلاحات گفتند آکادمیک‌ترین آخوند هستی اما.../ایران و کره شمالی در جبهه‌ای واحد علیه آمریکا
پیش بینی روحانی از انتخابات 96/ واکنش رئیس قوه قضائیه به اقدام اخیر ترامپ/ اجرای شوخی‌های مهران مدیری در اتاق عمل!/ درخواست یک مرجع تقلید برای سخت شدن دسترسی به شبکه های مجازی/ یک آمار عجیب از وارادات سیفون!
بوسه دعایی بر چادر عفت مرعشی
جاده چالوس بعد از ریزش بهمن
تصادف خونین در مسیر برفی و روایتی هولناک از ماجرا +ویدیو
کارگردان معمای شاه: اگر همه فساد دربار را نشان می‌دادیم سیاه‌نمایی می‌شد/وزیر ارتباطات: اگر پارازیت ببینیم برخورد می‌کنیم
خواننده ایرانی در جمع مخالفان طرح ترامپ

بهترین پاسخ به دستور ترامپ برای «ممنوعیت ورود اتباع ۷ کشور از جمله ایران به آمریکا» چیست؟  (۴۳۵ نظر)

اصغر فرهادی: در مراسم اسكار شركت نمی كنم / تندروهای دنیا شبیه هم به جهان می‌نگرند  (۲۷۲ نظر)

نمی توانم به دولتی احترام بگذارم که برای مردم کشورم احترام قایل نیست  (۱۴۲ نظر)

سهل انگاری تیم پزشکی، چگونه جان بیمار زاهدانی را گرفت؟  (۱۰۳ نظر)

آتش به جان پالایشگاه تهران افتاد/ حریق مخزن 500 هزار لیتری مهار شد+ تکمیلی  (۹۸ نظر)

چه پیشنهادی برای حل دعوای کشدار کی‌روش با فدراسیون، باشگاه‌ها و فوتبال ایران دارید؟  (۹۴ نظر)

مردم سردشت، بانه و مناطق مرزی جز «کولبری» چه راه دیگری دارند؟  (۸۸ نظر)

آوارهای پلاسکو برداشته شد؛ اولین اولویت کاری امروز چیست؟  (۷۸ نظر)

توکلی: وزیر میلیاردر ویژه‌خوار را عزل کنید  (۷۶ نظر)

این بار نوبت «بهمن» بود که نان کولبران را به نرخ جانشان بگیرد!  (۷۲ نظر)

چند تن از تروریست ها و نهادهای تروریستی مشخص شده در آمریکا ایرانی هستند؟  (۷۰ نظر)

ادعای جدید شریعتمداری در مورد ممنوعیت ورود اتباع هفت کشور به آمریکا  (۶۲ نظر)

اجابت تقاضای 30 وطن فروش توسط ترامپ؛ دیگر چه سفارشی دارید؟!  (۶۱ نظر)

روایتی جدید از ده دقیقه منتهی به فروریختن ساختمان پلاسکو +ویدیو  (۶۰ نظر)

با «خاک» کنار بیایید و تقصیر را گردن کسی نیندازید!  (۵۹ نظر)