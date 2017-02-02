Nearly Five Million People Sign Open Letter Against Trump's Migrant Policy

About 5 million people all over the world have signed an online petition against US President Donald Trump's travel ban.

Over 4.9 million people across the glove have signed an online open letter to US President Donald Trump rejecting his controversial policies, including on migration.

"The world rejects your fear, hate-mongering, and bigotry. We reject your support for torture, your calls for murdering civilians, and your general encouragement of violence. We reject your denigration of women, Muslims, Mexicans, and millions of others who don’t look like you, talk like you, or pray to the same god as you," the open letter, published on the Avaaz campaigning community website, said.





This comes a week after Trump signed an executive order, which blocks all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days and suspends the entry for people from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia for 90 days.





The travel ban, aiming to boost the country's security, has sparked controversy around the world and led to multiple protests in the United States.



