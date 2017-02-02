جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         آغاز بازدید رایگان زمستانه ایرتویا      طراحی سایت      
نسخه اصلی
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
۸۸بازدید
‍ پ

Will U.S.-Saudi Negotiations Kill OPEC's Deal?

Saudi Energy Minister, Kalid Al-Fahil, said, "At his heart President-elect Trump will see the benefits and I think the oil industry will also be advising him accordingly that blocking trade in any product is not healthy."
کد خبر: ۶۶۲۷۷۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۴ بهمن ۱۳۹۵ - ۰۳:۲۶ 02 February 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 88
Saudi Energy Minister, Kalid Al-Fahil, said, "At his heart President-elect Trump will see the benefits and I think the oil industry will also be advising him accordingly that blocking trade in any product is not healthy."
 
Saudi energy minister said blocking trade is not healthy.

Then he led OPEC and non-OPEC countries into deals to block trade.

Now he wants to work with the Trump Administration.

Perhaps U.S.-Saudi trade negotiations will effectively kill the OPEC deal.

After the election of President Trump, Saudi Arabia has warned Donald Trump that the incoming US president will risk the health of his country's economy if he acts on his election promises to block oil imports. Saudi Energy Minister, Kalid Al-Fahil, said, "At his heart President-elect Trump will see the benefits and I think the oil industry will also be advising him accordingly that blocking trade in any product is not healthy."

At the end of November, Saudi Arabia entered into the OPEC agreement to do just that, to restrain production to block trade with the stated goal of reducing global oil inventories. And within a couple more weeks, he sat with the Russian energy minister discussing how OPEC had achieved an agreement with some non-OPEC producers to limit their production, effectively blocking trade.

Also in December, OPEC Secretary General suggested that the United States join with OPEC and non-OPEC countries in future agreements to limit production, calling any agreement that did not include the U.S. "incomplete."

Nonetheless, the Saudi oil minister had nothing but praise for President Trump and two of his cabinet selections, Rex Tillerson, confirmed now to be the Secretary of State, and Governor Perry, Trump's nominee for Energy Secretary. He said, "President Trump has policies which are good for the oil industry, and I think we have to acknowledge it." He also indicated that Saudi Arabia may want to increase its energy investments in the U.S
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوی درخواست پدر شهید آتش نشان از رهبر انقلاب / ویدیوی اعتراض آسوشتیدپرس به دزدی بی بی سی فارسی، من و تو و صدای آمریکا / ویدیوی شوخی ...

ویدیوی درخواست پدر شهید آتش نشان از رهبر انقلاب / ویدیوی اعتراض آسوشتیدپرس به دزدی بی بی سی فارسی، من و تو و صدای آمریکا / ویدیوی شوخی ...

مسئول بی‌تدبیری‌های حوزه سلامت کشور کیست؟/ تلاش برای اشتغال کولبرهای مرزنشین/ «زایمان رُند» دغدغه این روزهای ما...

مسئول بی‌تدبیری‌های حوزه سلامت کشور کیست؟/ تلاش برای اشتغال کولبرهای مرزنشین/ «زایمان رُند» دغدغه این روزهای ما...

کارگردان معمای شاه: اگر همه فساد دربار را نشان می‌دادیم سیاه‌نمایی می‌شد/وزیر ارتباطات: اگر پارازیت ب...

کارگردان معمای شاه: اگر همه فساد دربار را نشان می‌دادیم سیاه‌نمایی می‌شد/وزیر ارتباطات: اگر پارازیت ب...

جایگزین هاشمی برای اصلاح طلبان کیست؟/ اظهارات وزیر اطلاعات درباره تجهیزات امنیتی پاستور/ واکنش نعمت زاده به...

جایگزین هاشمی برای اصلاح طلبان کیست؟/ اظهارات وزیر اطلاعات درباره تجهیزات امنیتی پاستور/ واکنش نعمت زاده به...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

به‌زودی در سوریه دولت فدرال تشکیل خواهد شد

رکس تیلرسون با تأیید سنا وزیر خارجه آمریکا شد

پیام‌ حمله موشکی نیروهای یمن به ناوچه جنگی عربستان

طیفی از گزینه‌ها علیه ایران را در دست بررسی داریم

وزیر خارجه جدید آمریکا چه مواضعی درباره ایران دارد؟

رقابت جذاب اتلتیکو1-بارسلونا2

گام محکم بارسا در ویسنته کالدرون

پیروزی پرگل منچسترسیتی وتوقف یونایتددرخانه

پیروزی لحظه آخری رم با درخشش توتی

جلد شوت/پنجشنبه14بهمن95

جلداستقلال/پنجشنبه14بهمن95

وب گردی

بهترین معجون ها برای رفع خستگی

مواد غذایی مضر برای رفلاکس معده

آیا علت شوره سر قارچ است؟

تماشاکنید: مهارتهای باور نکردنی زیدان

مشاوره رایگان کاشت مو و زیبایی

راهنمای خرید امن (عدم خرید غیر حضوری)

ورود گوشی خوش قیمت Xperia E5 به بازار ایران

وضعیت غول‌های فناوری آمریکایی بدون مهاجران ایرانی چه بود؟

محافظت از قلب در سالمندان به کمک تغذیه

«تابستان داغ» یخ جشنواره را شکست

ویندوز اسرارآمیز از راه می رسد

تورلحظه آخری دبی ویژه نمایشگاه صنعت برق خاورمیانه -26 بهمن ماه

این نوشیدنی ها برای معده بسیار مفید هستند

۴ راه برای خداحافظی همیشگی با نوشابه ها

آئودی‌های جدید تغییر چهره می دهند (+عکس)

تست روانشناسی چهره

سه نوع عدم تعادل هورمونی که روی سلامت تاثیر منفی دارد

معرفی کانسپت نیسان جوک e-Power هیبریدی

روایتی جدید از ده دقیقه منتهی به فروریختن ساختمان پلاسکو +ویدیو
ویدیوی حرف های آتش نشان حادثه پلاسکو: مردم ما را با سنگ می زدند! / بدرقه میلیونی قهرمانان وطن / ویدیویی درباره جوان ترین آتش نشانی که به شهادت رسید
وداع با ۱۶ قهرمان/ آغاز مراسم تشییع پیکر شهدای آتش‌نشان/ حضور روسای دو قوه و معاون اول رئیس جمهور/پیکر مطهر شهدای آتش نشان در خاک آرام گرفت
جلسه اضطراری شورای امنیت سازمان ملل در پی ادعای آزمایش موشک بالستیک از سوی ایران
در حاشیه تشییع شهدای آتش نشان
وداع دختر شهید آتش نشان با پدر
عربستان سعودی؛ 60 سال قبل
روایت روحانی از علت عصبانیت ترامپ از برجام/ کدام نماینده پشت حکم شلاق خبرنگاران بود؟/ بازیگر مشهور به اتهام قتل غیر عمد در دادگاه/ابلاغ حکم اعدام بابک زنجانی به صورت کامل/ وصیت هاشمی در آخرین روز چه بود؟
علم‌الهدی: در دولت اصلاحات گفتند آکادمیک‌ترین آخوند هستی اما.../ایران و کره شمالی در جبهه‌ای واحد علیه آمریکا
پیش بینی روحانی از انتخابات 96/ واکنش رئیس قوه قضائیه به اقدام اخیر ترامپ/ اجرای شوخی‌های مهران مدیری در اتاق عمل!/ درخواست یک مرجع تقلید برای سخت شدن دسترسی به شبکه های مجازی/ یک آمار عجیب از وارادات سیفون!
بوسه دعایی بر چادر عفت مرعشی
جاده چالوس بعد از ریزش بهمن
تصادف خونین در مسیر برفی و روایتی هولناک از ماجرا +ویدیو
کارگردان معمای شاه: اگر همه فساد دربار را نشان می‌دادیم سیاه‌نمایی می‌شد/وزیر ارتباطات: اگر پارازیت ببینیم برخورد می‌کنیم
خواننده ایرانی در جمع مخالفان طرح ترامپ

بهترین پاسخ به دستور ترامپ برای «ممنوعیت ورود اتباع ۷ کشور از جمله ایران به آمریکا» چیست؟  (۴۳۵ نظر)

اصغر فرهادی: در مراسم اسكار شركت نمی كنم / تندروهای دنیا شبیه هم به جهان می‌نگرند  (۲۷۲ نظر)

نمی توانم به دولتی احترام بگذارم که برای مردم کشورم احترام قایل نیست  (۱۴۲ نظر)

سهل انگاری تیم پزشکی، چگونه جان بیمار زاهدانی را گرفت؟  (۱۰۳ نظر)

جزئیات فرمان اجرایی دونالد ترامپ درباره ممنوعیت صدور ویزا برای هفت کشور  (۱۰۰ نظر)

آتش به جان پالایشگاه تهران افتاد/ حریق مخزن 500 هزار لیتری مهار شد+ تکمیلی  (۹۸ نظر)

چه پیشنهادی برای حل دعوای کشدار کی‌روش با فدراسیون، باشگاه‌ها و فوتبال ایران دارید؟  (۹۴ نظر)

مردم سردشت، بانه و مناطق مرزی جز «کولبری» چه راه دیگری دارند؟  (۸۸ نظر)

آوارهای پلاسکو برداشته شد؛ اولین اولویت کاری امروز چیست؟  (۷۸ نظر)

توکلی: وزیر میلیاردر ویژه‌خوار را عزل کنید  (۷۶ نظر)

این بار نوبت «بهمن» بود که نان کولبران را به نرخ جانشان بگیرد!  (۷۲ نظر)

چند تن از تروریست ها و نهادهای تروریستی مشخص شده در آمریکا ایرانی هستند؟  (۷۰ نظر)

ادعای جدید شریعتمداری در مورد ممنوعیت ورود اتباع هفت کشور به آمریکا  (۶۲ نظر)

اجابت تقاضای 30 وطن فروش توسط ترامپ؛ دیگر چه سفارشی دارید؟!  (۶۱ نظر)

روایتی جدید از ده دقیقه منتهی به فروریختن ساختمان پلاسکو +ویدیو  (۶۰ نظر)