جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         آغاز بازدید رایگان زمستانه ایرتویا      طراحی سایت      
نسخه اصلی
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
۲۱۳بازدید
‍ پ

UK Fighter Ryan Lock Kills Himself Before Islamic State Capture In Syria

British man fighting in Syria killed himself before being captured by the Islamic State group, also known as ISIS, as he fought alongside Kurdish forces.
کد خبر: ۶۶۲۶۸۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۳ بهمن ۱۳۹۵ - ۱۹:۰۹ 01 February 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 213
 British man fighting in Syria killed himself before being captured by the Islamic State group, also known as ISIS, as he fought alongside Kurdish forces.

Ryan Lock, 20, was involved with the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) and their campaign to oust ISIS from its de facto headquarters of Raqqa in northern Syria when his unit came under ISIS fire Dec. 21 near the village of Ja'bar. Lock and four others were reportedly surrounded near the historic castle located by lake Assad and "showed considerable resistance" before being overtaken, BBC News reported Tuesday. The outlet quoted Kurdish forces as saying that a "trace of a gunshot wound was found under the chin," indicating he had shot himself rather than inevitably being captured.

Lock worked as a chef and had no prior military experience before traveling in August to the Kurdish region of Rojava in Syria, according to The Guardian. He enlisted Sept. 4 with the YPG and took the name Berxwedan Givara, meaning "resistance Guevara,” in reference to Argentine communist militant Che Guevara who was instrumental in the Cuban Revolution. Most of his unit had reportedly been killed by a Nov. 24 Turkish airstrike that took the lives of a dozen YPG fighters including three foreigners - a U.S. citizen, an Israeli citizen and a German citizen. A Canadian citizen, Nazzareno Tassone, who was called "Agir Ararat," was killed alongside Lock in last month's attack, according to Kurdish media outlet Rudaw.

"Ryan was a very caring and loving boy who would do any thing to help anyone. He had a heart of gold. We ask for privacy to allow our family to grieve," Lock's father, Jon Plater, said last month in a statement.

Lock's body was initially in the hands of ISIS militants before being recovered and returned Tuesday to the U.K. with the help of YPG fighters, whom Plater thanked. Despite a travel advisory from the U.K.'s Foreign Office urging nationals to avoid travel to Syria, Lock was the third person from the U.K. to be killed in the fight against ISIS.

"Comrades Agir and Berxwedan will be the leaders of our struggle and we will remember them in every moment of our life,” the YPG wrote in a statement last month.

While the U.K. supports the U.S.-led coalition against ISIS in Syria, British forces' only direct airstrike launch was an unmanned Reaper drone strike near Raqqa on Christmas Day. The U.S., once supportive of Syrian rebels fighting Syrian President Bashar Assad, focused its efforts toward fighting ISIS and has supported Kurdish forces in the past via air support. Turkey has coordinated with both the U.S. and Russia in its own campaign against ISIS, but routinely targets Kurdish positions as well, fearing calls for the establishment of an autonomous Kurdish state on its border with Syria that would bolster its own restive Kurdish minority
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوی ضربه یمنی ها به ناوشکن عربستان / ویدیوی بیانات رهبری درباره کولبرها و یک فیلم تلخ درباره مرگ کولبرها / ویدیوی کشم...

ویدیوی ضربه یمنی ها به ناوشکن عربستان / ویدیوی بیانات رهبری درباره کولبرها و یک فیلم تلخ درباره مرگ کولبرها / ویدیوی کشم...

کسب حلال در سرمای منفی یک درجه/ پروژه ای به قدمت 17 استاندار، مدیر کل و پیمانکار/ با بیمارستان‌های پلاسکویی...

کسب حلال در سرمای منفی یک درجه/ پروژه ای به قدمت 17 استاندار، مدیر کل و پیمانکار/ با بیمارستان‌های پلاسکویی...

کارگردان معمای شاه: اگر همه فساد دربار را نشان می‌دادیم سیاه‌نمایی می‌شد/وزیر ارتباطات: اگر پارازیت ب...

کارگردان معمای شاه: اگر همه فساد دربار را نشان می‌دادیم سیاه‌نمایی می‌شد/وزیر ارتباطات: اگر پارازیت ب...

جایگزین هاشمی برای اصلاح طلبان کیست؟/ اظهارات وزیر اطلاعات درباره تجهیزات امنیتی پاستور/ واکنش نعمت زاده به...

جایگزین هاشمی برای اصلاح طلبان کیست؟/ اظهارات وزیر اطلاعات درباره تجهیزات امنیتی پاستور/ واکنش نعمت زاده به...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

ایران رفتار خود را پس از برجام تغییر نداده است

جایگزین هاشمی برای اصلاح طلبان کیست؟/ اظهارات وزیر اطلاعات درباره تجهیزات امنیتی پاستور/ واکنش نعمت زاده به توکلی/ پشت پرده انتخاب و برکناری پرویز مظلومی/ شیوه جدید کسب درآمد داعش؟

تصمیمات کاخ سفید مغایر با حقوق بین‌الملل است

منصوریان:پرسپولیس؟ازشب تا صبح با السد فکر می کنم

کاظمی:«پِخ» هم نکردیم و تحقیر شدیم

رمزگشاییِ سرمنشاء نیمی از پرونده های حقوقی

گل های تاریخی علی دایی به چلسی و میلان

گازوئیل گران نمی‌شود

محکومان‌غیرعمد‌تا‌22‌میلیون‌تومان‌آزاد‌می‌شوند

پیکر نگهبان پلاسکو پیدا شد

فضاسازی تازه علیه ایران در جمهوری آذربایجان

سهامداران بانک تجارت 1500 میلیارد تومان ضرر کردند

نقش بانک مرکزی در افزایش تبعات اقتصادی پلاسکو

حمایت ایلدریم از تغییر نظامی سیاسی ترکیه

جلسه‌مجمع‌تشخیص‌به‌ریاست‌آیت‌الله‌موحدی‌کرمانی

وب گردی

مشاوره رایگان کاشت مو و زیبایی

راهنمای خرید امن (عدم خرید غیر حضوری)

ورود گوشی خوش قیمت Xperia E5 به بازار ایران

وضعیت غول‌های فناوری آمریکایی بدون مهاجران ایرانی چه بود؟

محافظت از قلب در سالمندان به کمک تغذیه

«تابستان داغ» یخ جشنواره را شکست

ویندوز اسرارآمیز از راه می رسد

تورلحظه آخری دبی ویژه نمایشگاه صنعت برق خاورمیانه -26 بهمن ماه

این نوشیدنی ها برای معده بسیار مفید هستند

۴ راه برای خداحافظی همیشگی با نوشابه ها

آئودی‌های جدید تغییر چهره می دهند (+عکس)

تست روانشناسی چهره

سه نوع عدم تعادل هورمونی که روی سلامت تاثیر منفی دارد

معرفی کانسپت نیسان جوک e-Power هیبریدی

روایتی جدید از ده دقیقه منتهی به فروریختن ساختمان پلاسکو +ویدیو
آتش به جان پالایشگاه تهران افتاد/ حریق مخزن 500 هزار لیتری مهار شد+ تکمیلی
ویدیوی حرف های آتش نشان حادثه پلاسکو: مردم ما را با سنگ می زدند! / بدرقه میلیونی قهرمانان وطن / ویدیویی درباره جوان ترین آتش نشانی که به شهادت رسید
راه حل فرزند آیت الله هاشمی برای انتشار خاطرات/ شرط فرمانده سپاه برای حمایت از سیاست خارجی/ واکنش لاریجانی به تصمیم ترانه علیدوستی/ شوخی عجیب با معاون ظریف در مجلس!
وداع با ۱۶ قهرمان/ آغاز مراسم تشییع پیکر شهدای آتش‌نشان/ حضور روسای دو قوه و معاون اول رئیس جمهور/پیکر مطهر شهدای آتش نشان در خاک آرام گرفت
اگر قرار است روحانی ردصلاحیت شود، همین الان محاکمه‌اش کنید/رهبری، ایرانی‌های آمریکا را عفو کند تا بازگردند!
جلسه اضطراری شورای امنیت سازمان ملل در پی ادعای آزمایش موشک بالستیک از سوی ایران
اصغر فرهادی: در مراسم اسكار شركت نمی كنم / تندروهای دنیا شبیه هم به جهان می‌نگرند
در حاشیه تشییع شهدای آتش نشان
وداع دختر شهید آتش نشان با پدر
این بار نوبت «بهمن» بود که نان کولبران را به نرخ جانشان بگیرد!
عربستان سعودی؛ 60 سال قبل
علم‌الهدی: در دولت اصلاحات گفتند آکادمیک‌ترین آخوند هستی اما.../ایران و کره شمالی در جبهه‌ای واحد علیه آمریکا
روایت روحانی از علت عصبانیت ترامپ از برجام/ کدام نماینده پشت حکم شلاق خبرنگاران بود؟/ بازیگر مشهور به اتهام قتل غیر عمد در دادگاه/ابلاغ حکم اعدام بابک زنجانی به صورت کامل/ وصیت هاشمی در آخرین روز چه بود؟
اجابت تقاضای 30 وطن فروش توسط ترامپ؛ دیگر چه سفارشی دارید؟!

بهترین پاسخ به دستور ترامپ برای «ممنوعیت ورود اتباع ۷ کشور از جمله ایران به آمریکا» چیست؟  (۴۳۵ نظر)

اصغر فرهادی: در مراسم اسكار شركت نمی كنم / تندروهای دنیا شبیه هم به جهان می‌نگرند  (۲۷۲ نظر)

نمی توانم به دولتی احترام بگذارم که برای مردم کشورم احترام قایل نیست  (۱۴۲ نظر)

سهل انگاری تیم پزشکی، چگونه جان بیمار زاهدانی را گرفت؟  (۱۰۳ نظر)

جزئیات فرمان اجرایی دونالد ترامپ درباره ممنوعیت صدور ویزا برای هفت کشور  (۱۰۰ نظر)

آتش به جان پالایشگاه تهران افتاد/ حریق مخزن 500 هزار لیتری مهار شد+ تکمیلی  (۹۸ نظر)

چه پیشنهادی برای حل دعوای کشدار کی‌روش با فدراسیون، باشگاه‌ها و فوتبال ایران دارید؟  (۹۴ نظر)

مردم سردشت، بانه و مناطق مرزی جز «کولبری» چه راه دیگری دارند؟  (۸۸ نظر)

آوارهای پلاسکو برداشته شد؛ اولین اولویت کاری امروز چیست؟  (۷۸ نظر)

توکلی: وزیر میلیاردر ویژه‌خوار را عزل کنید  (۷۶ نظر)

این بار نوبت «بهمن» بود که نان کولبران را به نرخ جانشان بگیرد!  (۷۲ نظر)

چند تن از تروریست ها و نهادهای تروریستی مشخص شده در آمریکا ایرانی هستند؟  (۷۰ نظر)

ادعای جدید شریعتمداری در مورد ممنوعیت ورود اتباع هفت کشور به آمریکا  (۶۲ نظر)

اجابت تقاضای 30 وطن فروش توسط ترامپ؛ دیگر چه سفارشی دارید؟!  (۶۱ نظر)

روایتی جدید از ده دقیقه منتهی به فروریختن ساختمان پلاسکو +ویدیو  (۶۰ نظر)