Is Iran Planning War? Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan Confirms Latest Missile Test

Iran recently test-fired a missile, Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan confirmed, according to a Wednesday report by local Tasnim News Agency. The confirmation came after U.S. officials said Sunday that Tehran launched a medium-range missile — the first since President Donald Trump took office.



"The recent test was in line with our plans and we will not allow foreigners to interfere in our defense affairs," Dehghan said, adding that the test did not breach its nuclear program deal or the United Nations Security Council’s resolution.





On Sunday, reports citing U.S. officials said that the Islamic Republic launched the missile in direct violation with United Nations resolution 2231, signed July 20, 2015. The missile is reported to have traveled about 600 miles before detonating.