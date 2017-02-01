Attack on Trump? Pentagon believes Saudi warship blast was meant for US vessel

Yemen’s Houthi militants have received support from Iran, and last year in October 2016 fired missiles at US ships when they crossed paths.

In the audio of the clip, a man shouting in Arabic can be heard shouting: "Allahu akbar [God is great], death to America, death to Israel, a curse on the Jews and victory for Islam".

American officials now fear the attackers either believed they were striking a US ship, or the bombing was a dress rehearsal for a future attack.

US defence officials have insisted that they are confident the American warships can defend themselves from these kinds of attacks. In 2000, al-

In 2000, al-Qaeda attacked the USS Cole while it was docked in Yemen’s Aden harbour. Seventeen American sailors were killed and dozens more injured.

After the recent attack Saudi state news agency SPA released a statement which read: "One of the boats collided with the rear of the vessel, resulting in the explosion of the boat and a fire at the rear of the ship.

"The crew extinguished the fire. Two members of the ship crew fell martyrs and three others were injured and they are in stable conditions."

America has supported a Saudi-led air campaign in the fight against the Houthi rebels in Yemen since 2015.

Yemen is seen as a proxy war between the two powers of Islam, Sunni Saudi Arabia and Shia Iran.