جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         آغاز بازدید رایگان زمستانه ایرتویا      طراحی سایت      
نسخه اصلی
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
۱۲۹بازدید
‍ پ

Israeli forces begin evacuation of West Bank outpost

West Bank (AP) -- Israeli forces began an operation to evacuate settlers from a West Bank outpost on Wednesday whose slated destruction could rupture Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's narrow coalition, dominated by ultranationalists who support settlements.
کد خبر: ۶۶۲۵۷۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۳ بهمن ۱۳۹۵ - ۱۵:۰۷ 01 February 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 129
West Bank (AP) -- Israeli forces began an operation to evacuate settlers from a West Bank outpost on Wednesday whose slated destruction could rupture Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's narrow coalition, dominated by ultranationalists who support settlements.

Unarmed police in blue sweatshirts and black baseball caps made their way up the hill around midday Wednesday.  On the hilltop, youngsters erected makeshift barricades from smashed tiles, rusty metal bars and large rocks to slow their advance. Some protesters threw rocks at security forces, while others set fire to tires and trash piles. 

Activists gathered in homes, praying, singing religious songs and dancing. Residents have said they plan to resist their evacuation peacefully.  Some chained themselves to heavy objects and locked their doors. 

A few residents left their homes with young children in the arms.

Bilha Schwarts, 24, came along with her husband and nine-month-old daughter to support the residents. ``If they want it they can take it, we will not fight. We will leave but we will come back,'' she told The Associated Press.

Shortly after noon, bulldozers began making their way up the hill, one of them clearing a path. 

Several activists crawled under a house and chained themselves to its foundations. One of them, Mordechai, told Channel 2 TV they won't act violently toward police but ``we will hold on to the ground and not give up because this is our land that God promised to the people of Israel.''

Others pleaded with officers to refuse their orders.

Police spokeswoman Luba Samri said that as part of ``the dialogue'' with residents ahead of the evacuation, one of the families handed over to officers a bag of stun grenades and other munitions of that caliber. She called on residents and settler leaders to exercise restraint. 

Amona is the largest of about 100 unauthorized outposts erected in the West Bank without permission but generally tolerated by the Israeli government. Israel's Supreme Court ruled in 2014 that Amona was built on private Palestinian land and must be demolished. It has set Feb. 8 as the final date for it to be destroyed. 

The outpost, built in the 1990s, stretches out over a rugged, grassy hilltop and looks out across the valley onto Palestinian villages. In 2006, also on Feb. 1, Israeli police demolished nine homes at Amona, setting off violent clashes pitting settlers and their supporters against police and soldiers. Several dozen trailers have remained and the outpost has become a symbol for the settlement movement.

About 50 families, some 250 people, live in Amona now. In recent weeks dozens of mostly young supporters, including high school students, have arrived to face off against Israeli forces. 

``This is a dark day for us, for Zionism, for the state and for the great vision of the Jewish people returning to its homeland,'' Avichay Buaron, a spokesman for Amona, told Channel 2 TV. 

The fate of Amona has threatened to destabilize Netanyahu's narrow coalition that includes the pro-settler party Jewish Home and other hardliners. However, it's unlikely that Amona's demise would be sufficient to topple the government as the nationalist parties have too much to lose by leaving Netanyahu's government at this stage.

Speaking at Israel's parliament as the evacuation was in process, Education Minister Naftali Bennett _ leader of the pro-settlement Jewish Home Party _ called the Amona settlers ``heroes'' and vowed to ``build a new settlement.'' 

Bennett said he is confident a bill that would legalize scores of other Israeli settlement outposts will pass next week.

Netanyahu has struggled to find a balance between appeasing his settler constituents and respecting Israel's Supreme Court, which has drawn the ire of hard-liners by ruling against the settlers.

Bezalel Smotrich, a lawmaker from the Jewish Home party, was one of several politicians who went to Amona to show support. ``There is a great pain, a huge disappointment. They are uprooting a community in Israel. It is a terrible thing,'' he told Channel 2 TV. 

While readying to evacuate Amona, Israel announced plans to build 3,000 homes in the West Bank late Tuesday. The Palestinians claim the territory along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war, as parts of a future independent state _ a position that has wide international backing.

The election of Donald Trump, who has promised to be far more supportive of Israel than his predecessor, has emboldened Israel's settlement movement. His campaign platform made no mention of a Palestinian state, a cornerstone of two decades of international diplomacy in the region, and he has signaled that he will be far more tolerant of Israeli settlement construction.
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوی ضربه یمنی ها به ناوشکن عربستان / ویدیوی بیانات رهبری درباره کولبرها و یک فیلم تلخ درباره مرگ کولبرها / ویدیوی کشم...

ویدیوی ضربه یمنی ها به ناوشکن عربستان / ویدیوی بیانات رهبری درباره کولبرها و یک فیلم تلخ درباره مرگ کولبرها / ویدیوی کشم...

کسب حلال در سرمای منفی یک درجه/ پروژه ای به قدمت 17 استاندار، مدیر کل و پیمانکار/ با بیمارستان‌های پلاسکویی...

کسب حلال در سرمای منفی یک درجه/ پروژه ای به قدمت 17 استاندار، مدیر کل و پیمانکار/ با بیمارستان‌های پلاسکویی...

کارگردان معمای شاه: اگر همه فساد دربار را نشان می‌دادیم سیاه‌نمایی می‌شد/وزیر ارتباطات: اگر پارازیت ب...

کارگردان معمای شاه: اگر همه فساد دربار را نشان می‌دادیم سیاه‌نمایی می‌شد/وزیر ارتباطات: اگر پارازیت ب...

روایت روحانی از علت عصبانیت ترامپ از برجام/ کدام نماینده پشت حکم شلاق خبرنگاران بود؟/ بازیگر مشهور به ...

روایت روحانی از علت عصبانیت ترامپ از برجام/ کدام نماینده پشت حکم شلاق خبرنگاران بود؟/ بازیگر مشهور به ...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

ارجاع لایحه وکالت به کمیسیون قضایی مجلس

همه آمارهای غلط معاون وزیر اقتصاد

پراید قاتلِ محبوب

گروگان‌گیری در بیمارستانی در استانبول

مصدومیت شدید هافبک میلان

پشت پرده هدیه 216 میلیون دلاری ملت ایران به دولت تاجیکستان

میرسلیم: مباحث آقازادگی در خانواده رهبری جایی ندارد

کاهش ابتلا به افسردگی با انجام ورزش در دوران کودکی

نفت گران بازار گاز را احیا کرد

آزمایش موشکی، بازی تکراری و سیاسی آمریکا علیه ایران

ماموریت لاریجانی به کمیسیون عمران درباره پلاسکو

وب گردی

مشاوره رایگان کاشت مو و زیبایی

راهنمای خرید امن (عدم خرید غیر حضوری)

ورود گوشی خوش قیمت Xperia E5 به بازار ایران

وضعیت غول‌های فناوری آمریکایی بدون مهاجران ایرانی چه بود؟

محافظت از قلب در سالمندان به کمک تغذیه

«تابستان داغ» یخ جشنواره را شکست

ویندوز اسرارآمیز از راه می رسد

تورلحظه آخری دبی ویژه نمایشگاه صنعت برق خاورمیانه -26 بهمن ماه

این نوشیدنی ها برای معده بسیار مفید هستند

۴ راه برای خداحافظی همیشگی با نوشابه ها

آئودی‌های جدید تغییر چهره می دهند (+عکس)

تست روانشناسی چهره

سه نوع عدم تعادل هورمونی که روی سلامت تاثیر منفی دارد

معرفی کانسپت نیسان جوک e-Power هیبریدی

روایتی جدید از ده دقیقه منتهی به فروریختن ساختمان پلاسکو +ویدیو
آتش به جان پالایشگاه تهران افتاد/ حریق مخزن 500 هزار لیتری مهار شد+ تکمیلی
ویدیوی حرف های آتش نشان حادثه پلاسکو: مردم ما را با سنگ می زدند! / بدرقه میلیونی قهرمانان وطن / ویدیویی درباره جوان ترین آتش نشانی که به شهادت رسید
راه حل فرزند آیت الله هاشمی برای انتشار خاطرات/ شرط فرمانده سپاه برای حمایت از سیاست خارجی/ واکنش لاریجانی به تصمیم ترانه علیدوستی/ شوخی عجیب با معاون ظریف در مجلس!
وداع با ۱۶ قهرمان/ آغاز مراسم تشییع پیکر شهدای آتش‌نشان/ حضور روسای دو قوه و معاون اول رئیس جمهور/پیکر مطهر شهدای آتش نشان در خاک آرام گرفت
اگر قرار است روحانی ردصلاحیت شود، همین الان محاکمه‌اش کنید/رهبری، ایرانی‌های آمریکا را عفو کند تا بازگردند!
اصغر فرهادی: در مراسم اسكار شركت نمی كنم / تندروهای دنیا شبیه هم به جهان می‌نگرند
جلسه اضطراری شورای امنیت سازمان ملل در پی ادعای آزمایش موشک بالستیک از سوی ایران
در حاشیه تشییع شهدای آتش نشان
وداع دختر شهید آتش نشان با پدر
این بار نوبت «بهمن» بود که نان کولبران را به نرخ جانشان بگیرد!
عربستان سعودی؛ 60 سال قبل
علم‌الهدی: در دولت اصلاحات گفتند آکادمیک‌ترین آخوند هستی اما.../ایران و کره شمالی در جبهه‌ای واحد علیه آمریکا
اجابت تقاضای 30 وطن فروش توسط ترامپ؛ دیگر چه سفارشی دارید؟!
شوخی عجیب با معاون ظریف در مجلس

بهترین پاسخ به دستور ترامپ برای «ممنوعیت ورود اتباع ۷ کشور از جمله ایران به آمریکا» چیست؟  (۴۳۴ نظر)

اصغر فرهادی: در مراسم اسكار شركت نمی كنم / تندروهای دنیا شبیه هم به جهان می‌نگرند  (۲۷۱ نظر)

نمی توانم به دولتی احترام بگذارم که برای مردم کشورم احترام قایل نیست  (۱۴۲ نظر)

سهل انگاری تیم پزشکی، چگونه جان بیمار زاهدانی را گرفت؟  (۱۰۳ نظر)

جزئیات فرمان اجرایی دونالد ترامپ درباره ممنوعیت صدور ویزا برای هفت کشور  (۱۰۰ نظر)

آتش به جان پالایشگاه تهران افتاد/ حریق مخزن 500 هزار لیتری مهار شد+ تکمیلی  (۹۸ نظر)

مردم سردشت، بانه و مناطق مرزی جز «کولبری» چه راه دیگری دارند؟  (۸۴ نظر)

آوارهای پلاسکو برداشته شد؛ اولین اولویت کاری امروز چیست؟  (۷۸ نظر)

توکلی: وزیر میلیاردر ویژه‌خوار را عزل کنید  (۷۵ نظر)

چند تن از تروریست ها و نهادهای تروریستی مشخص شده در آمریکا ایرانی هستند؟  (۷۰ نظر)

این بار نوبت «بهمن» بود که نان کولبران را به نرخ جانشان بگیرد!  (۶۵ نظر)

اجابت تقاضای 30 وطن فروش توسط ترامپ؛ دیگر چه سفارشی دارید؟!  (۶۱ نظر)

ادعای جدید شریعتمداری در مورد ممنوعیت ورود اتباع هفت کشور به آمریکا  (۶۱ نظر)

با «خاک» کنار بیایید و تقصیر را گردن کسی نیندازید!  (۵۸ نظر)

وداع دختر شهید آتش نشان با پدر  (۵۷ نظر)