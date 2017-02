Russia favors relations' normalization between Ankara and Baghdad amid Turkey's Mosul troops deployment, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

Moscow welcomes the emerging normalization in ties between Ankara and Baghdad following Turkey's deployment of troops near Mosul late in 2015, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

"We welcome the emerging normalization in Turkish-Iraqi relations," Lavrov said at the opening of the Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum in Abu Dhabi.