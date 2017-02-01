Moscow Supports Iraq's Anti-Daesh Battle by Providing Russian Arms

Moscow is assisting the Iraqi military's ongoing campaign against the outlawed Daesh by providing it with arms, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

"We are assisting in this struggle, supplying Iraq with Russian weapons and military equipment, strengthening the combat capability of the Iraqi armed forces," Lavrov said at the Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum in Abu Dhabi.

Moreover, it is important to bring the campaign against the Daesh in Mosul, Iraq to an end and defend civilians, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

"Of course, we believe it is important to bring the operation in Mosul to an end, but, obviously, it is also necessary to take steps to ensure the protection of civilians," Lavrov said at a Russian-Arabic cooperation forum in Abu Dhabi.



