14 ISIL militants ‘neutralized’ in northern Syria: Turkish military

Fourteen Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant militants have been “neutralized” in northern Syria over the last 24 hours as part of the Euphrates Shield operation, the Turkish military said on Feb. 1.

Fourteen Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant militants have been "neutralized” in northern Syria over the last 24 hours as part of the Euphrates Shield operation, the Turkish military said on Feb. 1.





Turkish authorities use the word "neutralized” in their statements to imply the militants in question were killed, captured, or otherwise incapacitated.





The Turkish Armed Forces also hit 163 ISIL targets in northern Syria, said a Turkish General Staff statement on the 163rd day of the operation.





Turkish jets destroyed 21 buildings, one bomb-laden vehicle and one headquarters in the al-Bab and Bzagah regions.





The Euphrates Shield operation began in late August 2016 to tighten border security, eliminate the terror threat along Turkish borders and support opposition forces in Syria. The Free Syrian Army is backed by Turkish artillery and jets as part of the operation.







