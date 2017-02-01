جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         آغاز بازدید رایگان زمستانه ایرتویا      طراحی سایت      
اروپا
Tunisian IS suspect arrested over attack plot in Germany

Authorities have raided dozens of locations in western Germany and arrested a Tunisian man suspected of being a recruiter for the Islamic State group and rounding up supporters to carry out an attack in Germany.
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۳ بهمن ۱۳۹۵ - ۱۰:۳۰ 01 February 2017
 Authorities have raided dozens of locations in western Germany and arrested a Tunisian man suspected of being a recruiter for the Islamic State group and rounding up supporters to carry out an attack in Germany.

Frankfurt prosecutors said 54 apartments, business premises and mosques in the region were searched early Wednesday. They said the investigation was directed against 16 people in total, aged between 16 and 46.

The 36-year-old main suspect was arrested in Frankfurt. He’s believed to have been a recruiter and smuggler for the IS group since August 2015.

Prosecutors say plans for a possible attack were at a very early stage and no concrete target had been chosen.


