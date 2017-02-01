جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         آغاز بازدید رایگان زمستانه ایرتویا      طراحی سایت      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
۱۱۵بازدید
‍ پ

U.N. plans next round of Syria peace talks February 20

The next round of United Nations-based peace talks on Syria have been scheduled for Feb. 20, diplomats told reporters on Tuesday.
کد خبر: ۶۶۲۴۰۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۳ بهمن ۱۳۹۵ - ۰۹:۲۴ 01 February 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 115
Reuters - The next round of United Nations-based peace talks on Syria have been scheduled for Feb. 20, diplomats told reporters on Tuesday.

The talks had been planned to begin in Geneva on Feb. 8 but Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said last week that they had been postponed.

The UN envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, said on Tuesday that he had decided to delay the UN-sponsored talks in order to take advantage of last week's negotiations between the Syrian government and opposition in Astana, Kazakhstan, hosted by Moscow, Ankara and Tehran.

The Astana talks ended with Moscow, Ankara and Tehran agreeing to monitor Syrian government and opposition compliance with a Dec. 30 truce.

"We want to give a chance to this Astana initiative to actually implement itself," de Mistura told reporters outside the Security Council. "If the ceasefire becomes as solid as we hope, that will only help the serious talk to achieve the concrete."

He added invitations for the UN-sponsored talks in Geneva would go out on Feb. 8. If the Syrian opposition cannot agree on its delegates, de Mistura said the UN would choose the opposition's representatives "in order to make sure that it can be as inclusive as possible."

De Mistura said the United Nations would be attending a follow up technical meeting on Feb. 6 of the Russia, Iran and Turkey backed talks in Astana on the implementation and monitoring of the Syria ceasefire.

بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوی ضربه یمنی ها به ناوشکن عربستان / ویدیوی بیانات رهبری درباره کولبرها و یک فیلم تلخ درباره مرگ کولبرها / ویدیوی کشم...

ویدیوی ضربه یمنی ها به ناوشکن عربستان / ویدیوی بیانات رهبری درباره کولبرها و یک فیلم تلخ درباره مرگ کولبرها / ویدیوی کشم...

کسب حلال در سرمای منفی یک درجه/ پروژه ای به قدمت 17 استاندار، مدیر کل و پیمانکار/ با بیمارستان‌های پلاسکویی...

کسب حلال در سرمای منفی یک درجه/ پروژه ای به قدمت 17 استاندار، مدیر کل و پیمانکار/ با بیمارستان‌های پلاسکویی...

کارگردان معمای شاه: اگر همه فساد دربار را نشان می‌دادیم سیاه‌نمایی می‌شد/وزیر ارتباطات: اگر پارازیت ب...

کارگردان معمای شاه: اگر همه فساد دربار را نشان می‌دادیم سیاه‌نمایی می‌شد/وزیر ارتباطات: اگر پارازیت ب...

روایت روحانی از علت عصبانیت ترامپ از برجام/ کدام نماینده پشت حکم شلاق خبرنگاران بود؟/ بازیگر مشهور به ...

روایت روحانی از علت عصبانیت ترامپ از برجام/ کدام نماینده پشت حکم شلاق خبرنگاران بود؟/ بازیگر مشهور به ...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

دبیر جشنواره شعر فجر کیست؟

نامه اعتراضی سامی یوسف به ترامپ

راننده «پرشیا» زیر دستگاه صنعتی سنگین جان باخت

ارسال۸۷پرونده‌حقوق‌نجومی‌به‌دادسرای‌دیوان محاسبات

رهبر انقلاب در حرم امام راحل(ره) حضور یافتند

مهار آتش سوزی در بیمارستان «رازی» رشت

وب گردی

این نوشیدنی ها برای معده بسیار مفید هستند

۴ راه برای خداحافظی همیشگی با نوشابه ها

تست روانشناسی چهره

آئودی‌های جدید تغییر چهره می دهند (+عکس)

۱۰ چیز که بین شما و زندگی رویایی تان قرار گرفته اند

فروش ویژه اینترنتی برندهای برتر موبایل و تبلت

سه نوع عدم تعادل هورمونی که روی سلامت تاثیر منفی دارد

معرفی کانسپت نیسان جوک e-Power هیبریدی

مواد تاثیر گذار بر روی رشد قد کودکان

سه گانه خاص و هنری سامسونگ را ببینید

یک صبحانه پرکالری و کاهش وزن

روایتی جدید از ده دقیقه منتهی به فروریختن ساختمان پلاسکو +ویدیو
آتش به جان پالایشگاه تهران افتاد/ حریق مخزن 500 هزار لیتری مهار شد+ تکمیلی
ویدیوی حرف های آتش نشان حادثه پلاسکو: مردم ما را با سنگ می زدند! / بدرقه میلیونی قهرمانان وطن / ویدیویی درباره جوان ترین آتش نشانی که به شهادت رسید
راه حل فرزند آیت الله هاشمی برای انتشار خاطرات/ شرط فرمانده سپاه برای حمایت از سیاست خارجی/ واکنش لاریجانی به تصمیم ترانه علیدوستی/ شوخی عجیب با معاون ظریف در مجلس!
وداع با ۱۶ قهرمان/ آغاز مراسم تشییع پیکر شهدای آتش‌نشان/ حضور روسای دو قوه و معاون اول رئیس جمهور/پیکر مطهر شهدای آتش نشان در خاک آرام گرفت
اگر قرار است روحانی ردصلاحیت شود، همین الان محاکمه‌اش کنید/رهبری، ایرانی‌های آمریکا را عفو کند تا بازگردند!
اصغر فرهادی: در مراسم اسكار شركت نمی كنم / تندروهای دنیا شبیه هم به جهان می‌نگرند
در حاشیه تشییع شهدای آتش نشان
جلسه اضطراری شورای امنیت سازمان ملل در پی ادعای آزمایش موشک بالستیک از سوی ایران
وداع دختر شهید آتش نشان با پدر
این بار نوبت «بهمن» بود که نان کولبران را به نرخ جانشان بگیرد!
عربستان سعودی؛ 60 سال قبل
علم‌الهدی: در دولت اصلاحات گفتند آکادمیک‌ترین آخوند هستی اما.../ایران و کره شمالی در جبهه‌ای واحد علیه آمریکا
اجابت تقاضای 30 وطن فروش توسط ترامپ؛ دیگر چه سفارشی دارید؟!
شوخی عجیب با معاون ظریف در مجلس

بهترین پاسخ به دستور ترامپ برای «ممنوعیت ورود اتباع ۷ کشور از جمله ایران به آمریکا» چیست؟  (۴۳۳ نظر)

دلنوشته‌ها خود را برای آتش‌نشان‌های شجاع اینجا بنویسد  (۳۲۷ نظر)

اصغر فرهادی: در مراسم اسكار شركت نمی كنم / تندروهای دنیا شبیه هم به جهان می‌نگرند  (۲۷۱ نظر)

پاسخ جامعه ایرانیان آمریکا به اقدام نژادپرستانه ترامپ / سکوت نخواهیم کرد و با این اقدام‌ شرم آور مبارزه می کنیم  (۲۱۳ نظر)

نمی توانم به دولتی احترام بگذارم که برای مردم کشورم احترام قایل نیست  (۱۴۲ نظر)

چه کسی راه افشای حقایق درباره حادثه پلاسکو را سد کرده است؟!  (۱۰۶ نظر)

سهل انگاری تیم پزشکی، چگونه جان بیمار زاهدانی را گرفت؟  (۱۰۲ نظر)

جزئیات فرمان اجرایی دونالد ترامپ درباره ممنوعیت صدور ویزا برای هفت کشور  (۱۰۰ نظر)

آتش به جان پالایشگاه تهران افتاد/ حریق مخزن 500 هزار لیتری مهار شد+ تکمیلی  (۹۸ نظر)

مردم سردشت، بانه و مناطق مرزی جز «کولبری» چه راه دیگری دارند؟  (۸۱ نظر)

آوارهای پلاسکو برداشته شد؛ اولین اولویت کاری امروز چیست؟  (۷۸ نظر)

تشکر یک آتش‌نشان از سگ پلیس  (۷۵ نظر)

توکلی: وزیر میلیاردر ویژه‌خوار را عزل کنید  (۷۵ نظر)

چند تن از تروریست ها و نهادهای تروریستی مشخص شده در آمریکا ایرانی هستند؟  (۷۰ نظر)

این بار نوبت «بهمن» بود که نان کولبران را به نرخ جانشان بگیرد!  (۶۲ نظر)