جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         آغاز بازدید رایگان زمستانه ایرتویا      طراحی سایت      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
۹۳بازدید
‍ پ

Iran to dump the US dollar in response to Trump's travel ban

Tehran plans to ditch the use of the American currency in financial reporting after US President Donald Trump issued a travel ban on seven countries, including Iran.
کد خبر: ۶۶۲۴۰۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۳ بهمن ۱۳۹۵ - ۰۹:۱۶ 01 February 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 93
According to PressTV, the Central Bank of Iran is seeking to replace the dollar with a new common foreign currency or use a basket of currencies in all official financial and foreign exchange reports.

The governor Valiollah Seif said it would come into force in the new financial year starting March 21, 2017.

The agency quotes Seif recommending using currencies with a "high degree of stability.”

The decision comes after President Trump temporarily banned citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen from entering the US.

After Trump’s election, the Iranian rial saw record lows against the dollar. On December 27 it plunged to its all-time low of 41,600 rials to the dollar.

The head of the central bank said the US did not have a significant role in Iranian trade and could be replaced with currencies of Iran’s key partners like the European Union, China, and the United Arab Emirates.

Tehran has agreements with Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Iraq to use national currencies in the local trade.

Iran gets oil revenues in US dollars, and exchanging $41 billion for other currencies has significant risk, analysts have warned.

The local business newspaper Donya-ye Eqtesad responded that Iran uses dollars only in official reporting, and the US currency has largely been replaced with other currencies.

برچسب ها: iran ، Dollar
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوی ضربه یمنی ها به ناوشکن عربستان / ویدیوی بیانات رهبری درباره کولبرها و یک فیلم تلخ درباره مرگ کولبرها / ویدیوی کشم...

ویدیوی ضربه یمنی ها به ناوشکن عربستان / ویدیوی بیانات رهبری درباره کولبرها و یک فیلم تلخ درباره مرگ کولبرها / ویدیوی کشم...

کسب حلال در سرمای منفی یک درجه/ پروژه ای به قدمت 17 استاندار، مدیر کل و پیمانکار/ با بیمارستان‌های پلاسکویی...

کسب حلال در سرمای منفی یک درجه/ پروژه ای به قدمت 17 استاندار، مدیر کل و پیمانکار/ با بیمارستان‌های پلاسکویی...

کارگردان معمای شاه: اگر همه فساد دربار را نشان می‌دادیم سیاه‌نمایی می‌شد/وزیر ارتباطات: اگر پارازیت ب...

کارگردان معمای شاه: اگر همه فساد دربار را نشان می‌دادیم سیاه‌نمایی می‌شد/وزیر ارتباطات: اگر پارازیت ب...

روایت روحانی از علت عصبانیت ترامپ از برجام/ کدام نماینده پشت حکم شلاق خبرنگاران بود؟/ بازیگر مشهور به ...

روایت روحانی از علت عصبانیت ترامپ از برجام/ کدام نماینده پشت حکم شلاق خبرنگاران بود؟/ بازیگر مشهور به ...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

دبیر جشنواره شعر فجر کیست؟

نامه اعتراضی سامی یوسف به ترامپ

راننده «پرشیا» زیر دستگاه صنعتی سنگین جان باخت

ارسال۸۷پرونده‌حقوق‌نجومی‌به‌دادسرای‌دیوان محاسبات

رهبر انقلاب در حرم امام راحل(ره) حضور یافتند

مهار آتش سوزی در بیمارستان «رازی» رشت

وب گردی

این نوشیدنی ها برای معده بسیار مفید هستند

۴ راه برای خداحافظی همیشگی با نوشابه ها

تست روانشناسی چهره

آئودی‌های جدید تغییر چهره می دهند (+عکس)

۱۰ چیز که بین شما و زندگی رویایی تان قرار گرفته اند

فروش ویژه اینترنتی برندهای برتر موبایل و تبلت

سه نوع عدم تعادل هورمونی که روی سلامت تاثیر منفی دارد

معرفی کانسپت نیسان جوک e-Power هیبریدی

مواد تاثیر گذار بر روی رشد قد کودکان

سه گانه خاص و هنری سامسونگ را ببینید

یک صبحانه پرکالری و کاهش وزن

روایتی جدید از ده دقیقه منتهی به فروریختن ساختمان پلاسکو +ویدیو
آتش به جان پالایشگاه تهران افتاد/ حریق مخزن 500 هزار لیتری مهار شد+ تکمیلی
ویدیوی حرف های آتش نشان حادثه پلاسکو: مردم ما را با سنگ می زدند! / بدرقه میلیونی قهرمانان وطن / ویدیویی درباره جوان ترین آتش نشانی که به شهادت رسید
راه حل فرزند آیت الله هاشمی برای انتشار خاطرات/ شرط فرمانده سپاه برای حمایت از سیاست خارجی/ واکنش لاریجانی به تصمیم ترانه علیدوستی/ شوخی عجیب با معاون ظریف در مجلس!
وداع با ۱۶ قهرمان/ آغاز مراسم تشییع پیکر شهدای آتش‌نشان/ حضور روسای دو قوه و معاون اول رئیس جمهور/پیکر مطهر شهدای آتش نشان در خاک آرام گرفت
اگر قرار است روحانی ردصلاحیت شود، همین الان محاکمه‌اش کنید/رهبری، ایرانی‌های آمریکا را عفو کند تا بازگردند!
اصغر فرهادی: در مراسم اسكار شركت نمی كنم / تندروهای دنیا شبیه هم به جهان می‌نگرند
در حاشیه تشییع شهدای آتش نشان
جلسه اضطراری شورای امنیت سازمان ملل در پی ادعای آزمایش موشک بالستیک از سوی ایران
وداع دختر شهید آتش نشان با پدر
این بار نوبت «بهمن» بود که نان کولبران را به نرخ جانشان بگیرد!
عربستان سعودی؛ 60 سال قبل
علم‌الهدی: در دولت اصلاحات گفتند آکادمیک‌ترین آخوند هستی اما.../ایران و کره شمالی در جبهه‌ای واحد علیه آمریکا
اجابت تقاضای 30 وطن فروش توسط ترامپ؛ دیگر چه سفارشی دارید؟!
شوخی عجیب با معاون ظریف در مجلس

بهترین پاسخ به دستور ترامپ برای «ممنوعیت ورود اتباع ۷ کشور از جمله ایران به آمریکا» چیست؟  (۴۳۳ نظر)

دلنوشته‌ها خود را برای آتش‌نشان‌های شجاع اینجا بنویسد  (۳۲۷ نظر)

اصغر فرهادی: در مراسم اسكار شركت نمی كنم / تندروهای دنیا شبیه هم به جهان می‌نگرند  (۲۷۱ نظر)

پاسخ جامعه ایرانیان آمریکا به اقدام نژادپرستانه ترامپ / سکوت نخواهیم کرد و با این اقدام‌ شرم آور مبارزه می کنیم  (۲۱۳ نظر)

نمی توانم به دولتی احترام بگذارم که برای مردم کشورم احترام قایل نیست  (۱۴۲ نظر)

چه کسی راه افشای حقایق درباره حادثه پلاسکو را سد کرده است؟!  (۱۰۶ نظر)

سهل انگاری تیم پزشکی، چگونه جان بیمار زاهدانی را گرفت؟  (۱۰۲ نظر)

جزئیات فرمان اجرایی دونالد ترامپ درباره ممنوعیت صدور ویزا برای هفت کشور  (۱۰۰ نظر)

آتش به جان پالایشگاه تهران افتاد/ حریق مخزن 500 هزار لیتری مهار شد+ تکمیلی  (۹۸ نظر)

مردم سردشت، بانه و مناطق مرزی جز «کولبری» چه راه دیگری دارند؟  (۸۱ نظر)

آوارهای پلاسکو برداشته شد؛ اولین اولویت کاری امروز چیست؟  (۷۸ نظر)

تشکر یک آتش‌نشان از سگ پلیس  (۷۵ نظر)

توکلی: وزیر میلیاردر ویژه‌خوار را عزل کنید  (۷۵ نظر)

چند تن از تروریست ها و نهادهای تروریستی مشخص شده در آمریکا ایرانی هستند؟  (۷۰ نظر)

این بار نوبت «بهمن» بود که نان کولبران را به نرخ جانشان بگیرد!  (۶۲ نظر)