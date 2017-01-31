Kremlin Says Not Evaluating US President's Domestic Decisions

First decisions of Trump as the president of the United Nations faced a lot of criticism, in particular, an executive order, suspending entry to the country for nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days and barring all refugees from entry for 120 days.





Trump has also remained committed to his presidential campaign pledges regarding the construction of the wall on the US border with Mexico, and still considers that it is necessary to "fight fire with fire" with regard to terrorists, claiming that waterboarding should not be considered as a torture due to its efficiency in eliciting information from suspects.





"We are not qualified to evaluate US president's actions. Once again, this is an internal affair of America. We judge only by the attitude [toward Russia] shown during the recent phone conversation, which satisfies us," Peskov said.





On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart held a phone conversation, during which they discussed a number of issues, including the situation in Syria and Ukraine, joint fight against terrorism and other pressing issues on regional and international security.







