جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         آغاز بازدید رایگان زمستانه ایرتویا      طراحی سایت      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
۱۷۰بازدید
‍ پ

The Full Text Of Sally Yates' Letter Opposing Donald Trump's Muslim Ban

Sally Yates, who was until Monday the acting U.S. Attorney General, sent a letter to Justice Department lawyers telling them not to defend President Donald Trump’s executive order banning visitors from several predominately Muslim countries and freezing the country’s Syrian refugee program.
کد خبر: ۶۶۲۱۱۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۲ بهمن ۱۳۹۵ - ۱۶:۱۵ 31 January 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 170

Sally Yates, who was until Monday the acting U.S. Attorney General, sent a letter to Justice Department lawyers telling them not to defend President Donald Trump’s executive order banning visitors from several predominately Muslim countries and freezing the country’s Syrian refugee program. 

In the letter, sent earlier on Monday, said she was not "convinced that the Executive Order is lawful.” Yates, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, was subsequently fired. Trump named Dana Boente, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, as acting A.G.

Read Yates’ full letter to her staff below:

On January 27, 2017, the President signed an Executive Order regarding immigrants  and refugees from certain Muslim-majority countries. The order has now been challenged in a number of jurisdictions. As the Acting Attorney General, it is my ultimate responsibility to determine the position of the Department of Justice in these actions.

My role is different from that of the Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), which, through administrations of both parties, has reviewed Executive Orders for form and legality before they are issued. OLC’s review is limited to the narrow question of whether, in OLC’s view, a proposed Executive Order is lawful on its face and properly drafted. Its review does not take account of statements made by an administration or it surrogates close in time to the issuance of an Executive Order that may bear on the order’s purpose. And importantly, it does not address whether any policy choice embodied in an Executive Order is wise or just.

Similarly, in litigation, DOJ Civil Division lawyers are charged with advancing reasonable legal arguments that can be made supporting an Executive Order. But my role as leader of this institution is different and broader. My responsibility is to ensure that the position of the Department of Justice is not only legally defensible, but is informed by our best view of what the law is after consideration of all the facts. In addition, I am responsible for ensuring that the positions we take in court remain consistent with this institution’s solemn obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right. At present, I am not convinced that the defense of the Executive Order is consistent with these responsibilities nor am I convinced that the Executive Order is lawful.

Consequently, for as long as I am the Acting Attorney General, the Department of Justice will not present arguments in defense of the Executive Order, unless and until I become convinced that it is appropriate to do so.


بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوی حرف های آتش نشان حادثه پلاسکو: مردم ما را با سنگ می زدند! / بدرقه میلیونی قهرمانان وطن / ویدیویی درباره جوان ترین آتش ن...

ویدیوی حرف های آتش نشان حادثه پلاسکو: مردم ما را با سنگ می زدند! / بدرقه میلیونی قهرمانان وطن / ویدیویی درباره جوان ترین آتش ن...

جای خالی آگاهی بخشی مسائل جنسی در رسانه‌ها/ خواب طلایی دلالان برای واردات میوه شب عید/ درسی که می‌توان از حادثه ...

جای خالی آگاهی بخشی مسائل جنسی در رسانه‌ها/ خواب طلایی دلالان برای واردات میوه شب عید/ درسی که می‌توان از حادثه ...

اگر قرار است روحانی ردصلاحیت شود، همین الان محاکمه‌اش کنید/رهبری، ایرانی‌های آمریکا را عفو کند تا بازگردند!...

اگر قرار است روحانی ردصلاحیت شود، همین الان محاکمه‌اش کنید/رهبری، ایرانی‌های آمریکا را عفو کند تا بازگردند!...

پیش بینی روحانی از انتخابات 96/ واکنش رئیس قوه قضائیه به اقدام اخیر ترامپ/ اجرای شوخی‌های مهران مدیری در اتاق ...

پیش بینی روحانی از انتخابات 96/ واکنش رئیس قوه قضائیه به اقدام اخیر ترامپ/ اجرای شوخی‌های مهران مدیری در اتاق ...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

عرف باعث کاهش فعالیت احزاب است نه قانون

حضور وزیر راه در نشست امروز فراکسیون امید مجلس

کلنگ زنی تولید کلرید کلسیم در خور و بیابانک در آینده ای نزدیک

فروزنده: به‌دنبال تغییر در وضعیت کشور هستیم

کمرمردم زیرگرانی مواد غذایی می شکند

نظارت بانک مرکزی درحوزه صرافی ها ضعیف است

برهای سیرک تا پایان سال ۹۵ تعیین تکلیف می شوند

فعالیت موشکی ایران قابل مذاکره نیست

جایگاه گذرنامه ایرانی قابل قبول است

نرخ بیکاری فارغ التحصیلان به ۱۸ درصد رسید

رئیس جمهور به وعده های خود درکنترل ریزگردها عمل کند

مراجعه به دفاتر اسناد رسمی در نقل و انتقال خودرو الزامی شد

کی روش با راننده و ماشین جدید به دیدار تاج رفت

لزوم تصویب قانون یکپارچه ایمنی برای ساختمان‌ها

فرانسه سرمایه گذاری در ایران را دو برابر کند

وب گردی

۱۰ چیز که بین شما و زندگی رویایی تان قرار گرفته اند

فروش ویژه اینترنتی برندهای برتر موبایل و تبلت

سفر با قطار پنج ستاره‌ی فدک

استان اردبیل شهرستان سرعین و دیدنیهای آن - اخبار و دانستنی ها

معرفی خطوط هواپیمایی معروف ایران و جهان

جزیره جیمزباند در پوکت تایلند - لینک ویدئو گردشگری

با تازه های کمپانی سونی بیشتر آشنا شویم

سه نوع عدم تعادل هورمونی که روی سلامت تاثیر منفی دارد

مجموعه ای از برترین برندهای پوشاک اصل در دسترس شما

معرفی کانسپت نیسان جوک e-Power هیبریدی

مواد تاثیر گذار بر روی رشد قد کودکان

سه گانه خاص و هنری سامسونگ را ببینید

درخواست علنی یک آیت‌الله برای رفع حصر/ کی‌روش در تهران است؟/ ابهام در وضعیت حضور فرهادی در اسکار/ اختلاف هاشمی و جنتی از زبان علی جنتی/ اتفاق عجیب در فوتبال ایران!
این عکس از آتش نشان پلاسکو واقعی است!
آتش به جان پالایشگاه تهران افتاد/ حریق مخزن 500 هزار لیتری مهار شد+ تکمیلی
جزئیات جدید از علت درگذشت آیت ‌الله هاشمی/ جایزه صدها میلیاردی به بانك‌هاي «بی‌کفایت» دولتي!
ویدیوی حرف های آتش نشان حادثه پلاسکو: مردم ما را با سنگ می زدند! / بدرقه میلیونی قهرمانان وطن / ویدیویی درباره جوان ترین آتش نشانی که به شهادت رسید
راه حل فرزند آیت الله هاشمی برای انتشار خاطرات/ شرط فرمانده سپاه برای حمایت از سیاست خارجی/ واکنش لاریجانی به تصمیم ترانه علیدوستی/ شوخی عجیب با معاون ظریف در مجلس!
پیام قربانیان گرفتار زیر آوار پلاسکو روی دیوار
پشت پرده توئیت های امنیتی یک مشاور رئیس جمهور
وداع با ۱۶ قهرمان/ آغاز مراسم تشییع پیکر شهدای آتش‌نشان/ حضور روسای دو قوه و معاون اول رئیس جمهور/پیکر مطهر شهدای آتش نشان در خاک آرام گرفت
محتوا و معانی پیامی که وزیر خارجه کویت با خود به ایران آورد!
اگر قرار است روحانی ردصلاحیت شود، همین الان محاکمه‌اش کنید/رهبری، ایرانی‌های آمریکا را عفو کند تا بازگردند!
در حاشیه تشییع شهدای آتش نشان
روایتی جدید از ده دقیقه منتهی به فروریختن ساختمان پلاسکو +فیلم
وداع دختر شهید آتش نشان با پدر
اصغر فرهادی: در مراسم اسكار شركت نمی كنم / تندروهای دنیا شبیه هم به جهان می‌نگرند

بهترین پاسخ به دستور ترامپ برای «ممنوعیت ورود اتباع ۷ کشور از جمله ایران به آمریکا» چیست؟  (۴۳۲ نظر)

دلنوشته‌ها خود را برای آتش‌نشان‌های شجاع اینجا بنویسد  (۳۲۷ نظر)

اصغر فرهادی: در مراسم اسكار شركت نمی كنم / تندروهای دنیا شبیه هم به جهان می‌نگرند  (۲۶۵ نظر)

پاسخ جامعه ایرانیان آمریکا به اقدام نژادپرستانه ترامپ / سکوت نخواهیم کرد و با این اقدام‌ شرم آور مبارزه می کنیم  (۲۱۳ نظر)

نمی توانم به دولتی احترام بگذارم که برای مردم کشورم احترام قایل نیست  (۱۴۱ نظر)

چه کسی راه افشای حقایق درباره حادثه پلاسکو را سد کرده است؟!  (۱۰۶ نظر)

سهل انگاری تیم پزشکی، چگونه جان بیمار زاهدانی را گرفت؟  (۱۰۲ نظر)

جزئیات فرمان اجرایی دونالد ترامپ درباره ممنوعیت صدور ویزا برای هفت کشور  (۱۰۰ نظر)

آتش به جان پالایشگاه تهران افتاد/ حریق مخزن 500 هزار لیتری مهار شد+ تکمیلی  (۹۸ نظر)

آوارهای پلاسکو برداشته شد؛ اولین اولویت کاری امروز چیست؟  (۷۸ نظر)

مردم سردشت، بانه و مناطق مرزی جز «کولبری» چه راه دیگری دارند؟  (۷۷ نظر)

تشکر یک آتش‌نشان از سگ پلیس  (۷۴ نظر)

توکلی: وزیر میلیاردر ویژه‌خوار را عزل کنید  (۷۴ نظر)

چند تن از تروریست ها و نهادهای تروریستی مشخص شده در آمریکا ایرانی هستند؟  (۷۰ نظر)

این بار نوبت «بهمن» بود که نان کولبران را به نرخ جانشان بگیرد!  (۶۱ نظر)