Zarif: Ballistic Missile tests were not part of any UN resolution ratifying accord

Iran FM said on Tuesday that ballistic missile tests carried out by the country were neither part of a nuclear agreement with world powers, or a UN Security Council resolution endorsing the deal.





Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Iran would never use missiles made in Iran to attack another country.





Zarif also said that such tests were not part of any United Nations resolution ratifying accord.

"The missiles aren't part of the nuclear accords. Iran will never use missiles produced in Iran to attack any other country," said Zarif, speaking at a joint news conference held with French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault.





"No Iranian missiles have been produced to carry nuclear warheads," he added.







