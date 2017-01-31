Terrorists Boost Attempts to Commit Attacks in Russia

International terrorist organizations are intensifying their attempts to exercise terror attacks on the territory of Russia, First Deputy Head of National Anti-Terrorism Committee Igor Kulyagin said Tuesday.

"Heads of international terrorist organizations are intensifying their attempts to put their plans on perpetrating terror attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation into practice," Kulyagin said at a briefing.





More than 140 terrorists, including 24 ringleaders, were killed in Russia in 2016, while over 900 militants were detained, Igor Kulyagin, first deputy head of Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) Central Office, said Tuesday.





"Over 140 militants, including 24 ringleaders, were killed. Over 900 militants and their supporters were detained," Kulyagin said at a briefing.





He reminded that in December 2016, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) had killed Rustam Aselderov, Daesh affiliate cell leader in North Caucasus.







