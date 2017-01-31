Top Indian, Russian Security Officials Hold Talks in Moscow

India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held the the first round of talks with Russian Security Council's Secretary Nikolai Patrushev in Moscow, Indian media reported Tuesday citing its sources.

According to The Telegraph Calcutta newspaper, the talks took place on Monday and will continue on Tuesday, and the agenda includes the whole spectrum of bilateral security issues.

The sides are expected to exchange views over geopolitical consequences of the victory of Donald Trump in the US presidential election, who assumed the office on January 20, and discuss the the Russia-Pakistan relations.

According to other media reports, the Russian side may raise the issue of implementation of the bilateral agreement on production of Ka-226T light utility multirole helicopters.

The contract to 200 produce the helicopters for India's Air Force was signed during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's December 2015 visit to Moscow. The agreement also entails servicing, repair and technical assistance.



