جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         آغاز بازدید رایگان زمستانه ایرتویا      طراحی سایت      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
۱۶۲بازدید
‍ پ

Mourners gather for funeral of Myanmar lawyer shot dead

Tens of thousands of people gathered in the Burmese city of Yangon on Monday for the funeral of Ko Ni, a Muslim lawyer shot dead the previous day who was involved in efforts to amend a military drafted constitution.
کد خبر: ۶۶۱۹۷۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۲ بهمن ۱۳۹۵ - ۱۰:۰۹ 31 January 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 162
Tens of thousands of people gathered in the Burmese city of Yangon on Monday for the funeral of Ko Ni, a Muslim lawyer shot dead the previous day who was involved in efforts to amend a military drafted constitution.

The 63-year-old was an expert in constitutional law and adviser to Aung San Suu Kyi's ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party, that came to power in April. He was also a prominent member of Burma's Muslim minority.

His killing, amid heightened communal and religious tension in Buddhist-majority Burma, also known as Myanmar, appears to be a rare act of political violence in the former capital that coincided with a tough security operation in a northwestern region populated mostly by Muslims.
Police have arrested a 53-year-old man, suspected to be the lone gunman who shot Ko Ni in the head while the lawyer held his grandson outside Yangon's international airport on Sunday evening.

He had just returned from a trip to Indonesia, where Burmese government officials and Muslim community leaders discussed with Indonesian counterparts issues of reconciliation.

Taxi driver Nay Win, 42, was also killed when he attempted to apprehend the gunman, state media reported.

Police Colonel Myo Thu Soe told Reuters the suspect, Kyi Linn, was from central Burma's Yinmabin township who has served two stints in jail for trafficking religious antiques.

Kyi Linn was last released in a 2014 amnesty by then-President Thein Sein, he said, adding that the suspect had not given clear answers during interrogation.

"We cannot say exactly why he killed or who was behind him," Myo Thu Soe said.

Reuters was unable to contact Kyi Linn's family for comment and it was not clear if he had legal representation.

An estimated 100,000 mourners, including family members, lawyers, NLD activists and members of Yangon's diplomatic corps, attended Ko Ni's funeral beginning at a Muslim cemetery in northern Yangon.

Suu Kyi was not in attendance and has yet to comment on the killing. Her party said on Sunday Ko Ni's death was "a great loss for which there is no substitute".

Khin Maung Htay, a colleague of Ko Ni's at the Yangon-based Laurel Law Firm, said Ko Ni was instrumental in devising the role of "state counsellor" for Suu Kyi, enabling her to lead the government.

The 2008 constitution, drawn up by the then ruling military, bars Nobel laureate Suu Kyi from the presidency because she has family members who are foreign citizens.

Ko Ni was working on amendments that would further challenge the role of the military, which retains a quarter of parliamentary seats and controls security ministries under the charter.

Aung Shin, a member of the NLD's central committee, said the murder was a "well-planned, fearless conspiracy" to kill a man who had extensive legal expertise and an ability to communicate the flaws of the 2008 constitution to the public.

Ko Ni was also spearheading a new Interfaith Harmony Bill that would include provisions on hate speech, hate crimes and discrimination, according to two experts working with him on the draft legislation.

Family members and friends told Reuters that Ko Ni had received death threats connected to his political work, but the motive for the killing was not known.

The timing of the killing was a matter of particular concern, said the International Crisis Group (ICG) think-tank, since it comes just months after deadly attacks on police near the border with Bangladesh blamed on insurgents from the Rohingya Muslim minority.

It was essential "that no stone is left unturned in finding the truth about this incident and who may have been behind it", the Brussels-based group said in a statement.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Monday 69,000 people were now estimated to have fled to Bangladesh since the launch of a sweep by the security forces in response to the attacks on Oct. 9 in which nine policemen were killed.

More than 23,000 people have been internally displaced, the office said.

"In a context of strong anti-Muslim sentiment, rampant hate speech on social media, and virulent Buddhist nationalism propounded by some senior monks, this crime could embolden others and unleash further violence," the ICG said.


بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوی حرف های آتش نشان حادثه پلاسکو: مردم ما را با سنگ می زدند! / بدرقه میلیونی قهرمانان وطن / ویدیویی درباره جوان ترین آتش ن...

ویدیوی حرف های آتش نشان حادثه پلاسکو: مردم ما را با سنگ می زدند! / بدرقه میلیونی قهرمانان وطن / ویدیویی درباره جوان ترین آتش ن...

جای خالی آگاهی بخشی مسائل جنسی در رسانه‌ها/ خواب طلایی دلالان برای واردات میوه شب عید/ درسی که می‌توان از حادثه ...

جای خالی آگاهی بخشی مسائل جنسی در رسانه‌ها/ خواب طلایی دلالان برای واردات میوه شب عید/ درسی که می‌توان از حادثه ...

اگر قرار است روحانی ردصلاحیت شود، همین الان محاکمه‌اش کنید/رهبری، ایرانی‌های آمریکا را عفو کند تا بازگردند!...

اگر قرار است روحانی ردصلاحیت شود، همین الان محاکمه‌اش کنید/رهبری، ایرانی‌های آمریکا را عفو کند تا بازگردند!...

پیش بینی روحانی از انتخابات 96/ واکنش رئیس قوه قضائیه به اقدام اخیر ترامپ/ اجرای شوخی‌های مهران مدیری در اتاق ...

پیش بینی روحانی از انتخابات 96/ واکنش رئیس قوه قضائیه به اقدام اخیر ترامپ/ اجرای شوخی‌های مهران مدیری در اتاق ...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

روستاییانی که خود راه را باز کردند

دویچه بانک آلمان ۶۳۰ میلیون دلار جریمه شد

ساخت دارویی از خون کوسه

خبر خوش برای مربیان لیگ برتری

رشد تقاضای نفت ترمز ندارد

تهدید داعش برای کشتن ۳۵۰ هزار کودک

تورم تا پایان سال به ٨.٨ درصد می رسد

واکنش وزیر به منتقدان صادرات برق

ري از تهران جدا مي شود؟

هشدار مدیر عامل فورد به ترامپ

تابلوی بورس در انتظار نماد بانکها

افتخار نیست که مدیران را از قطار انقلاب پیاده کنند/ مشکلات در پناه عزم ملی مرتفع می‌شود

کریم در فهرست اروپایی المپیاکوس

قانون فعالیت احزاب نیاز به اصلاح ندارد

گوشت قرمز تقلبی در بازار

وب گردی

یک صبحانه پرکالری و کاهش وزن

۵ عادت سالم افراد لاغر

این غذاهای پرچرب را بخورید

مجموعه ای از برترین برندهای پوشاک اصل در دسترس شما

با تازه های کمپانی سونی بیشتر آشنا شویم

۳ تمرین تمرکز حواس برای کاهش اضطراب

گرفتگی عروق در سالمندان، با کم‌خوابی در ارتباط است

معرفی قطار زندگی اولین قطار لوکس ایران

طرح تسهیلات بانکی آرامین با اقساط بلند مدت

تجربه تور رفتینگ در رودخانه های بالی - لینک ویدئو گردشگری

قیمت مراسم ختم در مساجد تهران چقدر؟

لیست اشیای ممنوعه در سفرهای هوایی -مقاله های مفید

اپلیکیشن های ایرانی از اپ استور حذف می شود!

عادت بدی که حداقل ۸ سال از عمر کاربران کامپیوتری کم می کند

درخواست علنی یک آیت‌الله برای رفع حصر/ کی‌روش در تهران است؟/ ابهام در وضعیت حضور فرهادی در اسکار/ اختلاف هاشمی و جنتی از زبان علی جنتی/ اتفاق عجیب در فوتبال ایران!
این عکس از آتش نشان پلاسکو واقعی است!
آتش به جان پالایشگاه تهران افتاد/ حریق مخزن 500 هزار لیتری مهار شد+ تکمیلی
جزئیات جدید از علت درگذشت آیت ‌الله هاشمی/ جایزه صدها میلیاردی به بانك‌هاي «بی‌کفایت» دولتي!
راه حل فرزند آیت الله هاشمی برای انتشار خاطرات/ شرط فرمانده سپاه برای حمایت از سیاست خارجی/ واکنش لاریجانی به تصمیم ترانه علیدوستی/ شوخی عجیب با معاون ظریف در مجلس!
پیام قربانیان گرفتار زیر آوار پلاسکو روی دیوار
پشت پرده توئیت های امنیتی یک مشاور رئیس جمهور
ویدیوی حرف های آتش نشان حادثه پلاسکو: مردم ما را با سنگ می زدند! / بدرقه میلیونی قهرمانان وطن / ویدیویی درباره جوان ترین آتش نشانی که به شهادت رسید
وداع با ۱۶ قهرمان/ آغاز مراسم تشییع پیکر شهدای آتش‌نشان/ حضور روسای دو قوه و معاون اول رئیس جمهور/پیکر مطهر شهدای آتش نشان در خاک آرام گرفت
محتوا و معانی پیامی که وزیر خارجه کویت با خود به ایران آورد!
اگر قرار است روحانی ردصلاحیت شود، همین الان محاکمه‌اش کنید/رهبری، ایرانی‌های آمریکا را عفو کند تا بازگردند!
در حاشیه تشییع شهدای آتش نشان
وداع دختر شهید آتش نشان با پدر
ویدیوی حواشی تصمیم ترامپ برای فروشنده و اصغر فرهادی / هر ده دقیقه یک کودک کنار گوشمان کشته می شود
اصغر فرهادی: در مراسم اسكار شركت نمی كنم / تندروهای دنیا شبیه هم به جهان می‌نگرند

بهترین پاسخ به دستور ترامپ برای «ممنوعیت ورود اتباع ۷ کشور از جمله ایران به آمریکا» چیست؟  (۳۷۸ نظر)

دلنوشته‌ها خود را برای آتش‌نشان‌های شجاع اینجا بنویسد  (۳۲۶ نظر)

اصغر فرهادی: در مراسم اسكار شركت نمی كنم / تندروهای دنیا شبیه هم به جهان می‌نگرند  (۲۴۳ نظر)

پاسخ جامعه ایرانیان آمریکا به اقدام نژادپرستانه ترامپ / سکوت نخواهیم کرد و با این اقدام‌ شرم آور مبارزه می کنیم  (۲۱۳ نظر)

نمی توانم به دولتی احترام بگذارم که برای مردم کشورم احترام قایل نیست  (۱۳۹ نظر)

حرکات غیرعادی پسر ترامپ در مراسم رسمی  (۱۳۶ نظر)

چه کسی راه افشای حقایق درباره حادثه پلاسکو را سد کرده است؟!  (۱۰۵ نظر)

آتش به جان پالایشگاه تهران افتاد/ حریق مخزن 500 هزار لیتری مهار شد+ تکمیلی  (۹۸ نظر)

جزئیات فرمان اجرایی دونالد ترامپ درباره ممنوعیت صدور ویزا برای هفت کشور  (۹۸ نظر)

اولین اقدام پس از رفع مشکلات «پلاسکو»: محاکمه قاطعانه مسببان حادثه!  (۸۳ نظر)

آوارهای پلاسکو برداشته شد؛ اولین اولویت کاری امروز چیست؟  (۷۸ نظر)

تشکر یک آتش‌نشان از سگ پلیس  (۷۳ نظر)

چند تن از تروریست ها و نهادهای تروریستی مشخص شده در آمریکا ایرانی هستند؟  (۷۰ نظر)

اجابت تقاضای 30 وطن فروش توسط ترامپ؛ دیگر چه سفارشی دارید؟!  (۵۶ نظر)

افشای بیش از سی دیدار میان دیپلمات سابق و فعال سیاسی ایرانی با مقامات آمریکا در کاخ سفید  (۵۵ نظر)