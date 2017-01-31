U.S. Wrestlers Plan to Compete in Iran Amid Travel Ban

U.S.A. Wrestling said the United States would compete next month in Iran, one of seven Muslim-majority countries whose citizens were temporarily banned from the United States by an executive order from President Trump.

Rich Bender, U.S.A. Wrestling’s executive director, said the American team had "every intention” of traveling to Kermanshah for the men’s freestyle World Cup on Feb. 16-17. Bender said the federation had been given assurances from Iran that special attention was being given to the athletes’ applications.





"Wrestling has shown a long, rich history of transcending politics and participating despite governmental disagreements,” Bender said. "That’s the beauty of sport and the Olympic movement. It’s about competition, not politics.”





The scheduled trip would be the first major test for United States athletes traveling to one of the seven nations affected by Trump’s 90-day ban, which was issued last week.





In addition, the United States Olympic Committee said it had received assurances from government officials that the travel ban would not affect a World Cup archery event scheduled for Las Vegas on Feb. 10, or other international competitions.

a 76-74 victory.











