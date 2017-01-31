Trump order casts further doubt on Boeing’s Iran deal

Boeing’s pending $8 billion deal with Iran Air was uncertain before President Trump’s executive order temporarily barred U.S. travel by Iranian nationals, but the ban adds an immediate logistical barrier and signals further deterioration in the agreement’s prospects.

The travel ban adds an immediate logistical barrier as pilots, cabin staff and maintenance crews will be unable to enter the U.S. for training on how to fly and safely maintain Boeing airplanes.





More significantly, the relabeling of Iran as a country that’s a source of potential terrorists may signal that the U.S. is likely to pull out of the 2015 nuclear accord, reached by former President Obama, that lifted U.S. sanctions on Iran and gave Boeing its opening in the first place.





Yet as the jet maker tries to avoid getting on the wrong side of the president, Boeing will say very little publicly.



