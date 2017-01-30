جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         آغاز بازدید رایگان زمستانه ایرتویا      طراحی سایت      
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
Iraq asks Trump administration to 'reconsider' travel ban

"It is necessary that the new American administration reconsider this wrong decision," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۱ بهمن ۱۳۹۵ - ۱۶:۵۸ 30 January 2017
Reuters - Iraq has asked the United States to reconsider the travel ban on its citizens, the foreign ministry said on Monday, taking a more diplomatic line than the Iraqi parliament which had demanded the government "retaliate". 

"It is necessary that the new American administration reconsider this wrong decision," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Noting their cooperation in fighting the Islamic State group, the statement added: "We affirm Iraq's desire to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries."
 
By executive order on Friday, President Donald Trump banned U.S. entry for people from seven Muslim-majority countries – Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen – and temporarily halted the admission of refugees.


