Egypt to consider yen, yuan bonds

Reuters - Egypt may issue bonds in other international currencies after successfully selling $4 billion of Eurobonds last week, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday.

He told a news conference that potential issuing currencies included the Japanese yen and China's yuan but that it was too early to say when or how much Egypt might seek to borrow.

Egypt sold $4 billion of Eurobonds in three tranches on Tuesday, raising twice as much as targeted and at lower yields than initially expected.

The combined order books for the five-, 10- and 30-year bonds exceeded $13.5 billion, which bankers said should mean demand is there for further bond sales.



