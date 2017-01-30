Council of Europe Chief Arrives in Georgia

Council of Europe said that Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland arrived in Georgia to meet with the country's top officials and discuss the progress of reforms.

"Secretary General Thorbjorn Jagland is in Georgia on an official visit on 30 January 2017, to meet high-level officials and discuss the co-operation of the country with the Council of Europe," the press statement said.

According to the statement, the meetings will focus on the implementation of the Action Plan for Georgia 2016-2019 and human rights situation in Europe.

After the meeting with Georgian Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze, Jagland congratulated Georgia on achieved progress, adding that Europe favors the reforms implemented in the country. The two men also discussed the situation in Abkhazia and South Osetia.

The Council of Europe is an international organization comprising 47 states promoting the rule of law and human rights. Georgia joined the organization in 1999. The Action Plan for Georgia was adopted in March 2016. It includes reforms in the field of human rights that should be implemented in the country. The budget of the project amounts to 25 million euros.



