Turkey Kills 20 Daesh Terrorists in North Syria

According to Turkish General Staff, as a result of airstrikes conducted by the Turkish Air Forces, 20 Daesh jihadist group members were killed in northern Syria over the past 24 hours.

"Turkish Air Forces destroyed 20 buildings used by Daesh terrorists as hideouts, 1 arsenal and 2 defensive positions in Syrian towns of Al Bab, Tadif and Bzagah… Over 24 hours 20 Daesh terrorists have been eliminated," the General Staff was quoted as saying by the Haberturk news outlet.





In August 2016, Turkey launched the Operation Euphrates Shield against the Daesh, which is outlawed in Russia and numerous other countries around the world.





Turkish forces, along with Syrian opposition forces, occupied the city of Jarabulus in northern Syria and are currently carrying out an offensive on a strategic city of Al Bab.







