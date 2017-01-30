جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         آغاز بازدید رایگان زمستانه ایرتویا      طراحی سایت      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
۱۱۱بازدید
‍ پ

Benoît Hamon wins French Socialists’ presidential nomination

Victory over ex-premier Manuel Valls signals shift to left for deeply divided party
کد خبر: ۶۶۱۶۳۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۱ بهمن ۱۳۹۵ - ۱۱:۲۹ 30 January 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 111
FT - French leftwinger Benoît Hamon won the Socialist nomination on Sunday, in a landslide victory that marks a clear shift to the left for the deeply divided party three months before presidential elections.

Mr Hamon, a former education minister, attracted 58.7 per cent of the vote in the primary run-off, against Manuel Valls, the former prime minister, who secured 41.3 per cent. A little more than 2m turned out to vote on Sunday

Mr Hamon’s nomination highlights a desire among French Socialists to return to core leftwing policies after François Hollande’s unpopular presidency. By electing a candidate who campaigned against the government’s record, primary voters sought to turn their back on the business-friendly reforms implemented by the Socialist president, who last month ruled out running for re-election.

"The left is holding its head high again,” Mr Hamon told supporters on Sunday. "I want to unite the French around a desirable future.”

Mr Hamon, whose proposals include a 32-hour working week, a basic universal income and a tax on artificial intelligence and robots, left Mr Valls’ government in 2014 because he disagreed with its supply-side policies. He then led a rebellion in parliament against the government’s jobs bill.

Mr Hamon’s flagship policy is the introduction of a monthly income of about €750, a measure that would cost €400bn a year. He supports increased public spending and a widening of the deficit to invest in renewable energies.

With polls suggesting likely defeat in the first round of presidential elections on 23 April, Mr Hamon will have to mollify the business-friendly wing of the Socialist party — embodied by Mr Valls — which sought to rid the party of its Marxist influence and prove its fitness to govern by embracing globalisation and the need for budget discipline.

But political analysts believe that will prove difficult given the party’s deep divisions. Many among Mr Valls’ supporters are now expected to rally around Emmanuel Macron, the former economy minister who is running as an independent at the head of his centrist En Marche! party

"I wish good luck to [Benoit] for the battle ahead,” Mr Valls said.

Mr Macron, a social-democrat who shares many views on the economy with Mr Valls, is seen by analysts as most likely to benefit from Mr Hamon’s nomination. His campaign for the centre-ground has seen a surge in support, taking him to third place in the presidential polls behind Marine Le Pen, the far-right leader, and François Fillon of the centre-right, who are expected to face each other in a run-off on 7 May.

A survey by Kantar Sofres released on Sunday placed Mr Fillon and Mr Macron neck and neck in the first round, on 22 per cent and 21 per cent of respectively. Ms Le Pen is projected to secure 25 per cent of the vote.

Mr Hamon is projected to come in fourth, with 15 per cent of the votes, ahead of Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the far-left leader. Mr Hamon said on Sunday that he would seek an alliance with Mr Melenchon, who is predicted to attract about 10 per cent of the votes.


بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوی حواشی تصمیم ترامپ برای فروشنده و اصغر فرهادی / هر ده دقیقه یک کودک کنار گوشمان کشته می شود

ویدیوی حواشی تصمیم ترامپ برای فروشنده و اصغر فرهادی / هر ده دقیقه یک کودک کنار گوشمان کشته می شود

سخنان قابل تامل یک آتشنشان خطاب به مسئولین/ نگاه جوانان ایرانی به حق طلاق زنان چگونه است؟/ رد پای حا...

سخنان قابل تامل یک آتشنشان خطاب به مسئولین/ نگاه جوانان ایرانی به حق طلاق زنان چگونه است؟/ رد پای حا...

اگر قرار است روحانی ردصلاحیت شود، همین الان محاکمه‌اش کنید/رهبری، ایرانی‌های آمریکا را عفو کند تا بازگردند!...

اگر قرار است روحانی ردصلاحیت شود، همین الان محاکمه‌اش کنید/رهبری، ایرانی‌های آمریکا را عفو کند تا بازگردند!...

راه حل فرزند آیت الله هاشمی برای انتشار خاطرات/ شرط فرمانده سپاه برای حمایت از سیاست خارجی/ واکنش لاریجانی ...

راه حل فرزند آیت الله هاشمی برای انتشار خاطرات/ شرط فرمانده سپاه برای حمایت از سیاست خارجی/ واکنش لاریجانی ...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

نامه ۳۰ نماینده برای تهیه گزارش موسسه کاسپین و ثامن الحجج

بودجه شکننده فرهنگ و هنر در سال آتی

در حاشیه تشییع شهدای آتش نشان

وضعیت ترافیکی در خیابان های امروز تهران

درخواست از وزارت کشور برای پیگیری علت قطع درختان پایتخت

وزیر کشور از وفادارترین وزیران به دولت یازدهم است

آبشار زرده لیمه چهار محال و بختیاری

احتمال حمایت از شخصی غیر روحانی توسط حزب مردم

لغو صدور ویزا به معنای زیر سوال بردن سیاست خارجی آمریکا است

اصلاح طلبان حتما گزینه دیگری را در کنار آقای روحانی خواهند داشت

بازداشت سخنگو و معاون پارلمانی حزب «دموکراتیک خلق‌ها» توسط پلیس ترکیه

خشم وستهمی هاازانتقال ستاره فرانسوی

توکلی: وزیر میلیاردر ویژه‌خوار را عزل کنید

فروشگاه های مجازی شرایط جدیدی را به نفع اقتصاد فراهم می کنند

کمالوندی: سوخت ۲۰درصد تولید می‌کنیم

وب گردی

۳ تمرین تمرکز حواس برای کاهش اضطراب

گرفتگی عروق در سالمندان، با کم‌خوابی در ارتباط است

معرفی قطار زندگی اولین قطار لوکس ایران

طرح تسهیلات بانکی آرامین با اقساط بلند مدت

تجربه تور رفتینگ در رودخانه های بالی - لینک ویدئو گردشگری

قیمت مراسم ختم در مساجد تهران چقدر؟

لیست اشیای ممنوعه در سفرهای هوایی -مقاله های مفید

اپلیکیشن های ایرانی از اپ استور حذف می شود!

عادت بدی که حداقل ۸ سال از عمر کاربران کامپیوتری کم می کند

هتل پنج ستاره کایا لاله پارک تبریز - اخبار و دانستنی ها

ايرانيان بدنبال چگونه طراحي هايي از طلا و جواهر هستند ؟

ترفندهایی برای خودداری از پرخوری

ضربه آزادهای قدرتمند منجر به گل لیونل مسی

bmw سال 2080 این شکلی است (+عکس)

عکس پیکر آیت‌ الله هاشمی دستکاری شده؟/ ماجرای هدیه عجیب ۱۵۰میلیون دلاری احمدی نژاد/ حمایت گلشیفته از ترانه در تحریم اسکار/ ماجرای ریختن پرتقال‌ها به دریای خزر!
درخواست علنی یک آیت‌الله برای رفع حصر/ کی‌روش در تهران است؟/ ابهام در وضعیت حضور فرهادی در اسکار/ اختلاف هاشمی و جنتی از زبان علی جنتی/ اتفاق عجیب در فوتبال ایران!
این عکس از آتش نشان پلاسکو واقعی است!
آتش به جان پالایشگاه تهران افتاد/ حریق مخزن 500 هزار لیتری مهار شد+ تکمیلی
جزئیات جدید از علت درگذشت آیت ‌الله هاشمی/ جایزه صدها میلیاردی به بانك‌هاي «بی‌کفایت» دولتي!
انتشار نخستین عکس از پیکر آیت‌الله هاشمی
پشت پرده توئیت های امنیتی یک مشاور رئیس جمهور
پیام قربانیان گرفتار زیر آوار پلاسکو روی دیوار
محتوا و معانی پیامی که وزیر خارجه کویت با خود به ایران آورد!
راه حل فرزند آیت الله هاشمی برای انتشار خاطرات/ شرط فرمانده سپاه برای حمایت از سیاست خارجی/ واکنش لاریجانی به تصمیم ترانه علیدوستی/ شوخی عجیب با معاون ظریف در مجلس!
پیکر همه آتش نشانان از زیر آوار خارج شد/ هويت 4 شهيد آتش نشان ديگر احراز شد/ تلاش نیروهای امدادی برای یافتن نشانی از 6 شهروند مفقود/ عملیات آواربرداری تمام شد
توصیه به ترامپ در خطبه‌های نماز جمعه تهران: مبادا خناسان عزم شما را تغییر دهند/"پیام خصوصی" ترامپ به نتانیاهو
ویدیوی حواشی تصمیم ترامپ برای فروشنده و اصغر فرهادی / هر ده دقیقه یک کودک کنار گوشمان کشته می شود
اگر قرار است روحانی ردصلاحیت شود، همین الان محاکمه‌اش کنید/رهبری، ایرانی‌های آمریکا را عفو کند تا بازگردند!
کدام بانک سه برابر نرخ تورم سود بانکی می دهد؟!

دلنوشته‌ها خود را برای آتش‌نشان‌های شجاع اینجا بنویسد  (۳۲۶ نظر)

پاسخ جامعه ایرانیان آمریکا به اقدام نژادپرستانه ترامپ / سکوت نخواهیم کرد و با این اقدام‌ شرم آور مبارزه می کنیم  (۲۱۳ نظر)

اصغر فرهادی: در مراسم اسكار شركت نمی كنم / تندروهای دنیا شبیه هم به جهان می‌نگرند  (۱۹۳ نظر)

نمی توانم به دولتی احترام بگذارم که برای مردم کشورم احترام قایل نیست  (۱۳۹ نظر)

جراحی اشتباهی دست کودک اصفهانی و جوابیه علوم پزشکی: ببخشید اشتباه شد!  (۱۱۸ نظر)

حرکات غیرعادی پسر ترامپ در مراسم رسمی  (۱۱۶ نظر)

چه کسی راه افشای حقایق درباره حادثه پلاسکو را سد کرده است؟!  (۱۰۴ نظر)

جزئیات فرمان اجرایی دونالد ترامپ درباره ممنوعیت صدور ویزا برای هفت کشور  (۹۷ نظر)

بهترین پاسخ به دستور ترامپ برای «ممنوعیت ورود اتباع ۷ کشور از جمله ایران به آمریکا» چیست؟  (۹۳ نظر)

آتش به جان پالایشگاه تهران افتاد/ حریق مخزن 500 هزار لیتری مهار شد+ تکمیلی  (۹۱ نظر)

اولین اقدام پس از رفع مشکلات «پلاسکو»: محاکمه قاطعانه مسببان حادثه!  (۸۳ نظر)

آوارهای پلاسکو برداشته شد؛ اولین اولویت کاری امروز چیست؟  (۷۴ نظر)

تشکر یک آتش‌نشان از سگ پلیس  (۷۲ نظر)

چند تن از تروریست ها و نهادهای تروریستی مشخص شده در آمریکا ایرانی هستند؟  (۷۰ نظر)

میزان عیدی کارگران اصلا قابل دفاع نیست/ این نوع پرداخت ها جامعه را نسبت به تصمیم گیر ها بدبین می کند  (۵۶ نظر)