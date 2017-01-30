جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         آغاز بازدید رایگان زمستانه ایرتویا      طراحی سایت      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
۱۱۹بازدید
‍ پ

22 rescued, Malaysia searches for 6 others from boat sinking

Malaysian authorities expanded the search Monday for six people, including five Chinese tourists, still missing two days after their boat sank off Borneo island. Twenty-two people were rescued, but three Chinese tourists died.
کد خبر: ۶۶۱۶۰۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۱ بهمن ۱۳۹۵ - ۱۰:۲۶ 30 January 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 119
AP - Malaysia’s Maritime Enforcement Agency said in a statement that the search area has been expanded by about four times to 1,500 square nautical miles of the South China Sea, off Sabah state. It said Brunei has also deployed a plane to search in its waters.

Government minister Shahidan Kassim was reported by the national Bernama news agency as saying that the 20 Chinese tourists rescued were weak, shivering and sunburnt but had sustained no serious injuries. The survivors were brought ashore late Sunday and hospitalized. Shahidan said rescuers were running out of time as one of the survivors had told authorities that one of the missing six had died.

Officials earlier said the Chinese tourists had huddled together in groups, forming human chains, and were wearing life vests when they were rescued by fishermen after more than 10 hours adrift in the sea.

Their catamaran left Sabah’s capital, Kota Kinabalu, Saturday morning to Pulau Mengalum, an island 60 kilometers (38 miles) west, and was reported missing about 12 hours later. Twenty-eight of the 31 on board were Chinese, with three crew members.

The captain and a crew member were rescued by another tourist boat Sunday afternoon, and fishermen found the 20 other survivors along with the three dead, two men and a woman, a few hours later. The Bernama news agency said they had been adrift for 10 hours but didn’t say when the boat sank or give other details.

Malaysia’s Sabah and Sarawak states share Borneo island with Brunei and Indonesia’s Kalimantan province.

Many Chinese travel abroad during the Lunar New Year holiday, which began Saturday.


بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوی حواشی تصمیم ترامپ برای فروشنده و اصغر فرهادی / هر ده دقیقه یک کودک کنار گوشمان کشته می شود

ویدیوی حواشی تصمیم ترامپ برای فروشنده و اصغر فرهادی / هر ده دقیقه یک کودک کنار گوشمان کشته می شود

سخنان قابل تامل یک آتشنشان خطاب به مسئولین/ نگاه جوانان ایرانی به حق طلاق زنان چگونه است؟/ رد پای حا...

سخنان قابل تامل یک آتشنشان خطاب به مسئولین/ نگاه جوانان ایرانی به حق طلاق زنان چگونه است؟/ رد پای حا...

اگر قرار است روحانی ردصلاحیت شود، همین الان محاکمه‌اش کنید/رهبری، ایرانی‌های آمریکا را عفو کند تا بازگردند!...

اگر قرار است روحانی ردصلاحیت شود، همین الان محاکمه‌اش کنید/رهبری، ایرانی‌های آمریکا را عفو کند تا بازگردند!...

راه حل فرزند آیت الله هاشمی برای انتشار خاطرات/ شرط فرمانده سپاه برای حمایت از سیاست خارجی/ واکنش لاریجانی ...

راه حل فرزند آیت الله هاشمی برای انتشار خاطرات/ شرط فرمانده سپاه برای حمایت از سیاست خارجی/ واکنش لاریجانی ...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

شش کشته در حمله به نمازگزاران در مسجدی در کبک کانادا

انتقال مسعود به تیم رقیب کریم

جام جهانی هندبال،ناکامی آسیایی ها،قدرت نمایی فرانسه

وب گردی

تجربه تور رفتینگ در رودخانه های بالی - لینک ویدئو گردشگری

قیمت مراسم ختم در مساجد تهران چقدر؟

لیست اشیای ممنوعه در سفرهای هوایی -مقاله های مفید

اپلیکیشن های ایرانی از اپ استور حذف می شود!

عادت بدی که حداقل ۸ سال از عمر کاربران کامپیوتری کم می کند

هتل پنج ستاره کایا لاله پارک تبریز - اخبار و دانستنی ها

ايرانيان بدنبال چگونه طراحي هايي از طلا و جواهر هستند ؟

ترفندهایی برای خودداری از پرخوری

ضربه آزادهای قدرتمند منجر به گل لیونل مسی

bmw سال 2080 این شکلی است (+عکس)

معجزه خوردن ۶ حبه سیر پخته

علائم کم‌کاری تیروئید را با علائم یائسگی اشتباه نگیرید

علت بی خوابی چیست و راه درمان آن چگونه است

علل و راه های درمان ریزش مو

عکس پیکر آیت‌ الله هاشمی دستکاری شده؟/ ماجرای هدیه عجیب ۱۵۰میلیون دلاری احمدی نژاد/ حمایت گلشیفته از ترانه در تحریم اسکار/ ماجرای ریختن پرتقال‌ها به دریای خزر!
درخواست علنی یک آیت‌الله برای رفع حصر/ کی‌روش در تهران است؟/ ابهام در وضعیت حضور فرهادی در اسکار/ اختلاف هاشمی و جنتی از زبان علی جنتی/ اتفاق عجیب در فوتبال ایران!
این عکس از آتش نشان پلاسکو واقعی است!
آتش به جان پالایشگاه تهران افتاد/ حریق مخزن 500 هزار لیتری مهار شد+ تکمیلی
جزئیات جدید از علت درگذشت آیت ‌الله هاشمی/ جایزه صدها میلیاردی به بانك‌هاي «بی‌کفایت» دولتي!
انتشار نخستین عکس از پیکر آیت‌الله هاشمی
پشت پرده توئیت های امنیتی یک مشاور رئیس جمهور
پیام قربانیان گرفتار زیر آوار پلاسکو روی دیوار
محتوا و معانی پیامی که وزیر خارجه کویت با خود به ایران آورد!
پیکر همه آتش نشانان از زیر آوار خارج شد/ هويت 4 شهيد آتش نشان ديگر احراز شد/ تلاش نیروهای امدادی برای یافتن نشانی از 6 شهروند مفقود/ عملیات آواربرداری تمام شد
راه حل فرزند آیت الله هاشمی برای انتشار خاطرات/ شرط فرمانده سپاه برای حمایت از سیاست خارجی/ واکنش لاریجانی به تصمیم ترانه علیدوستی/ شوخی عجیب با معاون ظریف در مجلس!
توصیه به ترامپ در خطبه‌های نماز جمعه تهران: مبادا خناسان عزم شما را تغییر دهند/"پیام خصوصی" ترامپ به نتانیاهو
ویدیوی حواشی تصمیم ترامپ برای فروشنده و اصغر فرهادی / هر ده دقیقه یک کودک کنار گوشمان کشته می شود
کدام بانک سه برابر نرخ تورم سود بانکی می دهد؟!
اگر قرار است روحانی ردصلاحیت شود، همین الان محاکمه‌اش کنید/رهبری، ایرانی‌های آمریکا را عفو کند تا بازگردند!

دلنوشته‌ها خود را برای آتش‌نشان‌های شجاع اینجا بنویسد  (۳۲۶ نظر)

پاسخ جامعه ایرانیان آمریکا به اقدام نژادپرستانه ترامپ / سکوت نخواهیم کرد و با این اقدام‌ شرم آور مبارزه می کنیم  (۲۱۲ نظر)

نمی توانم به دولتی احترام بگذارم که برای مردم کشورم احترام قایل نیست  (۱۳۹ نظر)

اصغر فرهادی: در مراسم اسكار شركت نمی كنم / تندروهای دنیا شبیه هم به جهان می‌نگرند  (۱۲۷ نظر)

جراحی اشتباهی دست کودک اصفهانی و جوابیه علوم پزشکی: ببخشید اشتباه شد!  (۱۱۸ نظر)

حرکات غیرعادی پسر ترامپ در مراسم رسمی  (۱۱۶ نظر)

چه کسی راه افشای حقایق درباره حادثه پلاسکو را سد کرده است؟!  (۱۰۴ نظر)

جزئیات فرمان اجرایی دونالد ترامپ درباره ممنوعیت صدور ویزا برای هفت کشور  (۹۷ نظر)

آتش به جان پالایشگاه تهران افتاد/ حریق مخزن 500 هزار لیتری مهار شد+ تکمیلی  (۹۱ نظر)

اولین اقدام پس از رفع مشکلات «پلاسکو»: محاکمه قاطعانه مسببان حادثه!  (۸۳ نظر)

کشف 4 جسد در زیرزمین پلاسکو/ اجساد کشف شده در نزدیکی موتورخانه کشف شدند نه موتورخانه!/ واکنش عمومی به کشف چند پیکر در موتورخانه/ 3 تناقض جدی در سخنان مسئولان/ «از وضعیت بحرانی خارج شدیم»!/ رئیس بنیاد مستضعفان عذرخواهی کرد/ عذرخواهی هم تکذیب شد!  (۷۹ نظر)

آوارهای پلاسکو برداشته شد؛ اولین اولویت کاری امروز چیست؟  (۷۴ نظر)

تشکر یک آتش‌نشان از سگ پلیس  (۷۱ نظر)

چند تن از تروریست ها و نهادهای تروریستی مشخص شده در آمریکا ایرانی هستند؟  (۷۰ نظر)

میزان عیدی کارگران اصلا قابل دفاع نیست/ این نوع پرداخت ها جامعه را نسبت به تصمیم گیر ها بدبین می کند  (۵۶ نظر)