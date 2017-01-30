جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         آغاز بازدید رایگان زمستانه ایرتویا      طراحی سایت      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
۱۰۸بازدید
‍ پ

Quebec Mosque Shooting Kills at Least 6, and 2 Suspects Are Arrested

Gunmen opened fire in a mosque in the city of Quebec on Sunday night, killing six people and wounding eight others in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a “terrorist attack on Muslims.”
کد خبر: ۶۶۱۶۰۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۱ بهمن ۱۳۹۵ - ۱۰:۱۹ 30 January 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 108
Étienne Doyon, a spokesman for the Quebec police, told reporters at the scene that the attack on the mosque, the Islamic Cultural Center of Quebec, had occurred around 8 p.m. At a news conference early Monday the police confirmed the six fatalities and said that two suspects had been arrested.

The attack shook Canada, a country where mass shootings are uncommon, and came as the country has become known as a beacon for refugees fleeing warfare and terrorism in Muslim-majority nations.

Mr. Trudeau assailed what he called "this terrorist attack on Muslims in a center of worship and refuge.”

"It is heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence,” he said in a statement early Monday. "Diversity is our strength, and religious tolerance is a value that we, as Canadians, hold dear.”

On Twitter, Martin Coiteux, the minister of public safety in Quebec, said that "the police systems for dealing with terrorist acts have been activated” in the wake of the shooting. "Ensuring the safety of the population is our priority,” he wrote.

About 765,000 people live in the city of Quebec, and 6,760 of them identified themselves as Muslims during the last national census.

Radio-Canada, the French-language service of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, said the area surrounding the mosque had been sealed off by the police after the attack.

Last June, a pig’s head was left at the door of the mosque in the middle of Ramadan. Practicing Muslims regard pork as unclean and do not eat it.

The attack comes after Mr. Trudeau said that Canada stood ready to continue welcoming refugees from terrorism and war as President Trump’s executive order on immigration stranded people around the world and provoked condemnation that it was directed at Muslims.

In the wake of the Quebec shooting, the New York City police stepped up protection of mosques, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Twitter.


برچسب ها: Canada ، Shooting ، Quebec ، Mosque
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوی حواشی تصمیم ترامپ برای فروشنده و اصغر فرهادی / هر ده دقیقه یک کودک کنار گوشمان کشته می شود

ویدیوی حواشی تصمیم ترامپ برای فروشنده و اصغر فرهادی / هر ده دقیقه یک کودک کنار گوشمان کشته می شود

سخنان قابل تامل یک آتشنشان خطاب به مسئولین/ نگاه جوانان ایرانی به حق طلاق زنان چگونه است؟/ رد پای حا...

سخنان قابل تامل یک آتشنشان خطاب به مسئولین/ نگاه جوانان ایرانی به حق طلاق زنان چگونه است؟/ رد پای حا...

اگر قرار است روحانی ردصلاحیت شود، همین الان محاکمه‌اش کنید/رهبری، ایرانی‌های آمریکا را عفو کند تا بازگردند!...

اگر قرار است روحانی ردصلاحیت شود، همین الان محاکمه‌اش کنید/رهبری، ایرانی‌های آمریکا را عفو کند تا بازگردند!...

راه حل فرزند آیت الله هاشمی برای انتشار خاطرات/ شرط فرمانده سپاه برای حمایت از سیاست خارجی/ واکنش لاریجانی ...

راه حل فرزند آیت الله هاشمی برای انتشار خاطرات/ شرط فرمانده سپاه برای حمایت از سیاست خارجی/ واکنش لاریجانی ...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

شش کشته در حمله به نمازگزاران در مسجدی در کبک کانادا

انتقال مسعود به تیم رقیب کریم

جام جهانی هندبال،ناکامی آسیایی ها،قدرت نمایی فرانسه

وب گردی

تجربه تور رفتینگ در رودخانه های بالی - لینک ویدئو گردشگری

قیمت مراسم ختم در مساجد تهران چقدر؟

لیست اشیای ممنوعه در سفرهای هوایی -مقاله های مفید

اپلیکیشن های ایرانی از اپ استور حذف می شود!

عادت بدی که حداقل ۸ سال از عمر کاربران کامپیوتری کم می کند

هتل پنج ستاره کایا لاله پارک تبریز - اخبار و دانستنی ها

ايرانيان بدنبال چگونه طراحي هايي از طلا و جواهر هستند ؟

ترفندهایی برای خودداری از پرخوری

ضربه آزادهای قدرتمند منجر به گل لیونل مسی

bmw سال 2080 این شکلی است (+عکس)

معجزه خوردن ۶ حبه سیر پخته

علائم کم‌کاری تیروئید را با علائم یائسگی اشتباه نگیرید

علت بی خوابی چیست و راه درمان آن چگونه است

علل و راه های درمان ریزش مو

عکس پیکر آیت‌ الله هاشمی دستکاری شده؟/ ماجرای هدیه عجیب ۱۵۰میلیون دلاری احمدی نژاد/ حمایت گلشیفته از ترانه در تحریم اسکار/ ماجرای ریختن پرتقال‌ها به دریای خزر!
درخواست علنی یک آیت‌الله برای رفع حصر/ کی‌روش در تهران است؟/ ابهام در وضعیت حضور فرهادی در اسکار/ اختلاف هاشمی و جنتی از زبان علی جنتی/ اتفاق عجیب در فوتبال ایران!
این عکس از آتش نشان پلاسکو واقعی است!
آتش به جان پالایشگاه تهران افتاد/ حریق مخزن 500 هزار لیتری مهار شد+ تکمیلی
جزئیات جدید از علت درگذشت آیت ‌الله هاشمی/ جایزه صدها میلیاردی به بانك‌هاي «بی‌کفایت» دولتي!
انتشار نخستین عکس از پیکر آیت‌الله هاشمی
پشت پرده توئیت های امنیتی یک مشاور رئیس جمهور
پیام قربانیان گرفتار زیر آوار پلاسکو روی دیوار
محتوا و معانی پیامی که وزیر خارجه کویت با خود به ایران آورد!
پیکر همه آتش نشانان از زیر آوار خارج شد/ هويت 4 شهيد آتش نشان ديگر احراز شد/ تلاش نیروهای امدادی برای یافتن نشانی از 6 شهروند مفقود/ عملیات آواربرداری تمام شد
راه حل فرزند آیت الله هاشمی برای انتشار خاطرات/ شرط فرمانده سپاه برای حمایت از سیاست خارجی/ واکنش لاریجانی به تصمیم ترانه علیدوستی/ شوخی عجیب با معاون ظریف در مجلس!
توصیه به ترامپ در خطبه‌های نماز جمعه تهران: مبادا خناسان عزم شما را تغییر دهند/"پیام خصوصی" ترامپ به نتانیاهو
ویدیوی حواشی تصمیم ترامپ برای فروشنده و اصغر فرهادی / هر ده دقیقه یک کودک کنار گوشمان کشته می شود
کدام بانک سه برابر نرخ تورم سود بانکی می دهد؟!
اگر قرار است روحانی ردصلاحیت شود، همین الان محاکمه‌اش کنید/رهبری، ایرانی‌های آمریکا را عفو کند تا بازگردند!

دلنوشته‌ها خود را برای آتش‌نشان‌های شجاع اینجا بنویسد  (۳۲۶ نظر)

پاسخ جامعه ایرانیان آمریکا به اقدام نژادپرستانه ترامپ / سکوت نخواهیم کرد و با این اقدام‌ شرم آور مبارزه می کنیم  (۲۱۲ نظر)

نمی توانم به دولتی احترام بگذارم که برای مردم کشورم احترام قایل نیست  (۱۳۹ نظر)

اصغر فرهادی: در مراسم اسكار شركت نمی كنم / تندروهای دنیا شبیه هم به جهان می‌نگرند  (۱۲۷ نظر)

جراحی اشتباهی دست کودک اصفهانی و جوابیه علوم پزشکی: ببخشید اشتباه شد!  (۱۱۸ نظر)

حرکات غیرعادی پسر ترامپ در مراسم رسمی  (۱۱۶ نظر)

چه کسی راه افشای حقایق درباره حادثه پلاسکو را سد کرده است؟!  (۱۰۴ نظر)

جزئیات فرمان اجرایی دونالد ترامپ درباره ممنوعیت صدور ویزا برای هفت کشور  (۹۷ نظر)

آتش به جان پالایشگاه تهران افتاد/ حریق مخزن 500 هزار لیتری مهار شد+ تکمیلی  (۹۱ نظر)

اولین اقدام پس از رفع مشکلات «پلاسکو»: محاکمه قاطعانه مسببان حادثه!  (۸۳ نظر)

کشف 4 جسد در زیرزمین پلاسکو/ اجساد کشف شده در نزدیکی موتورخانه کشف شدند نه موتورخانه!/ واکنش عمومی به کشف چند پیکر در موتورخانه/ 3 تناقض جدی در سخنان مسئولان/ «از وضعیت بحرانی خارج شدیم»!/ رئیس بنیاد مستضعفان عذرخواهی کرد/ عذرخواهی هم تکذیب شد!  (۷۹ نظر)

آوارهای پلاسکو برداشته شد؛ اولین اولویت کاری امروز چیست؟  (۷۴ نظر)

تشکر یک آتش‌نشان از سگ پلیس  (۷۱ نظر)

چند تن از تروریست ها و نهادهای تروریستی مشخص شده در آمریکا ایرانی هستند؟  (۷۰ نظر)

میزان عیدی کارگران اصلا قابل دفاع نیست/ این نوع پرداخت ها جامعه را نسبت به تصمیم گیر ها بدبین می کند  (۵۶ نظر)