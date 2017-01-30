جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         آغاز بازدید رایگان زمستانه ایرتویا      طراحی سایت      
Trump, Saudi king agree on 'rigorously' enforcing Iran nuclear deal

Trump opposed the nuclear agreement signed by Israel's arch-foe Iran and has said he wants to undo it
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۱ بهمن ۱۳۹۵ - ۱۰:۰۰ 30 January 2017
President Donald Trump and Saudi King Salman want to "rigorously" enforce the Iran nuclear deal, the White House said on Sunday, in spite of the US leader's long opposition to the agreement.

The pair, in a phone conversation, also spoke of the need to address Iran's "destabilizing regional activities," fight the spread of "radical Islamic terrorism" and establish safe zones in war-ravaged Syria and Yemen, the White House statement read.

No further details were provided about those plans.

Trump opposed the nuclear agreement signed by Israel's arch-foe Iran and world powers, including the United States, in 2015 and has said he wants to undo it.

Some of his key nominees have adopted an openly anti-Iran stance, including secretary of state candidate Rex Tillerson, who is seeking a complete revision of the accord.

Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu said last month that there were many ways of "undoing" the Iran nuclear deal and that he would discuss that with Trump.

But before he left office, former President Barack Obama warned against rowing back the pact, emphasizing its "significant and concrete results."  

The deal places curbs on Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions.
