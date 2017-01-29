Terrorist factions in Syria join forces with al Qaeda affiliate

Several Terrorist factions in Syria have announced the formation of a new rebel group. The move comes amid infighting between hard-line and moderate rebels.

AFP - Rebel forces announced on Saturday the formation of Tahrir al-Sham ("Liberation of the Levant Committee") amid ongoing fighting in northwestern Syria.





"In view of the plots shaking the Syrian revolution...we announce the dissolution of all groups mentioned below and their total merger into a new entity named 'Tahrir al-Sham,'" they said in a statement, according to AFP news agency.





The new organization is an alliance between four rebel factions and the former al-Nusra Front, a hardline militant group affiliated with al Qaeda. The announcement of its formation comes just days after other rebel factions said they were joining the group Ahrar al-Sham.





Besides al-Nusra, the signatories were Nureddin al-Zinki, Liwa al-Haq, the Ansar al-Din Front and Jaish al-Sunna.





Al-Nusra and Ahrar al-Sham have often fought together against their shared enemy, government forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, in the northern province of Idlib. However, the groups have split in recent days after al-Nusra launched attacks on several factions of the Western-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA).



