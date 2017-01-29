18 ISIL militants ‘neutralized’ in north Syria

A total of 18 Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) militants were “neutralized” in northern Syria over the last 24 hours as part of the Euphrates Shield operation, the Turkish military said on Jan. 29.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralized” in their statements to imply the militants in question were killed, captured or incapacitated.





The Turkish Armed Forces also hit 18 ISIL targets in northern Syria, said a Turkish General Staff statement on the 159th day of the operation.





Turkish jets destroyed three gun positions, four checkpoints, two underground tunnels and nine buildings.





Since the beginning of the operation 3,431 handmade explosives and 55 mines were neutralized under controlled conditions.





The Euphrates Shield operation began in late August 2016 to tighten border security, eliminate the terror threat along Turkish borders and support opposition forces in Syria. The Free Syrian Army is backed by Turkish artillery and jets as part of the operation.







