US President Donald Trump will speak by phone with the leaders of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, according to the White House.

The new Republican president, who took office on January 20, first will speak with King Salman of Saudi Arabia in the afternoon.





The next call will be with the crown prince of the UAE, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.





Neither Saudi Arabia nor the UAE are among the seven Muslim majority countries affected by Trump's sweeping executive order Friday barring visas for 90 days to migrants or visitors from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.