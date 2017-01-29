China Poised to 'Fill the Vacuum' After US Kills Off TPP

Sputnik - On January 23, Donald Trump signed an executive order fulfilling his campaign promise to stop the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal.

Although it was uncertain whether the deal would have been ratified by the US Congress, Trump's move has finally killed off the controversial deal, which had 12 signatories and proposed to create the world's largest free trade area, accounting for roughly 40 percent of global GDP.





TTP was strongly supported by former US President Barack Obama, who saw the free trade deal as a crucial part of his "pivot to Asia" foreign policy.





However, the deal was the subject of protests in the US and other countries such as New Zealand, as people feared that reducing trade barriers would have a negative effect on jobs in developed countries, and that regulatory changes would leave public institutions vulnerable to legal action from multinational corporations and intensify the commercialization of public services such as healthcare.





China was not involved in the TPP negotiations, but other signatories have said they would like to continue the project in another form, with the inclusion of China.





On Tuesday, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said he had held discussions with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong about the possibility of continuing without the US, but with China.





"There is also the opportunity for the TPP to proceed without the United States," Turnbull told reporters in Canberra.





"Certainly there is the potential for China to join the TPP," he added.





Lourdes Casanova, Academic Director of the Emerging Markets Institute at Cornell University, told Radio Sputnik that China is ready to assume a leadership role in support of global free trade, in the absence of the US.





"China is going to try to fill the vacuum that the US is leaving on the one hand, and on the second hand it will try to enlarge the APEC with 21 members," Casanova said.



