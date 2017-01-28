French Socialist primary ‘cyber attacked’

Last week’s primary election for the Socialist Party presidential candidate in France suffered a series of cyber attacks, the chairman overseeing the voting said today.

Thomas Clay, chairman of the committee for the primary vote, said the campaign was targeted from outside of France but that the cyber attacks were mitigated by the party’s firewall that worked "extremely efficiently.”





Clay told French television station iTÉLÉ that "we didn’t have any major problem” and he would be able to give more information on Monday, after the second round of the socialist primary elections Sunday.



