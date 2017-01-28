French Socialist primary ‘cyber attacked’

Thomas Clay, chairman of the committee for the primary vote, said the campaign was targeted from outside of France but that the cyber attacks were mitigated by the party’s firewall that worked "extremely efficiently.”
Clay told French television station iTÉLÉ that "we didn’t have any major problem” and he would be able to give more information on Monday, after the second round of the socialist primary elections Sunday.
French officials including the defense minister and the Socialist Party’s security chief recently warned of the threat of election hacking.
The first round of the French presidential elections is planned for end of April.