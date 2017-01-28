Russia And Iran to Jointly Produce Nuclear Fuel

Iran and Russia have developed a roadmap to jointly produce nuclear fuel, Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI), said on Friday.

Kamalvandi said that the agreement, signed during his recent visit to Russia, was an important accord "given that what we seek from (uranium) enrichment is to become able to generate fuel," Press TV reported.





He also talked about singing another bilateral agreement during his Russia visit featuring cooperation in the field of producing stable isotopes, which have applications in medical and industrial fields.





The deal will be implemented at Iran's Fordow nuclear facility, making Iran the fourth place in the world where such isotopes are produced alongside Russia, the United States, and France.





During his trip, he also discussed the construction of two power plants in Iran with the help of Russia, Kamalvandi was quoted as saying.



