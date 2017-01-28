Russia to Test New Anti-Missile Interceptor

Russian Defense Ministry said that new Russian anti-missile interceptor will be tested in the next two-three years at the Sary Shagan site in Kazakhstan.

Sputnik - The new Russian anti-missile interceptor will be tested in the next two-three years at the Sary Shagan site in Kazakhstan, the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday.

"Annually one or two tests… take place at the Sary Shagan test range to check combat and technical characteristics of the interceptors. In two or three years the new generation of the anti-missile interceptors, which are currently being developed in Russia, will be also tested there," Head of the Russian Defense Ministry's department of combat programs Ilgar Tagiev told the Ekho Moskvy (Echo of Moscow) radio station.

Tagiev added that the Russian interceptors were unique and reached the speed of 3 kps (about 2 mps), which is faster than a bullet.







