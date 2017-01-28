Denmark to appoint world’s first ‘digital ambassador’

According to the Danish newspaper, Politiken, the development has become necessary because companies are now so large, both in their economic strength and the influence they have on people’s everyday lives, that they surpass many of the countries where Denmark has its traditional embassies.
‘These companies have become a form of ‘new nation’, and we have to deal with that’, said Anders Samuelsen of the Liberal Alliance party.
Apple and Google are almost large enough to enter the club of the world’s top 20 major economies, the so-called ‘G20’, if they were nations.