جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         آغاز بازدید رایگان زمستانه ایرتویا      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
۱۸۶بازدید
‍ پ

U.S. military denies coordinating Syria air strikes with Russia

The Pentagon on Monday denied that it had coordinated air strikes with Russia in Syria, after Russia's defense ministry said the United States had provided coordinates for Islamic State militants.
کد خبر: ۶۶۰۸۷۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۹ بهمن ۱۳۹۵ - ۱۳:۱۸ 28 January 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 186
Reuters - The Russian defense ministry said the Russian military had received coordinates of Islamic State targets near al-Bab, Syria from the "American side" of the U.S.-led coalition fighting the militant group on Jan. 22.

"As a result of this joint operation, a number of ammunition depots… as well as an area where militants had gathered with equipment, were destroyed,” the Russian defense ministry was quoted by TASS news agency as saying.

The Pentagon denied that. 

"The Department of Defense is not coordinating air strikes with the Russian military in Syria," Eric Pahon, a Pentagon spokesman, said. 
 
Pahon said the Defense Department had a channel of communication with the Russian military that was solely focused on avoiding collisions in the airspace over Syria. 

Russia and the United States back opposing sides in the Syrian conflict, with Moscow supporting President Bashar al-Assad and Washington providing backing to some Sunni Muslim rebels. 
 
Separately, the United States is also leading an international coalition carrying out air strikes against Islamic State. 

When asked whether the United States would be open to joint military action with Russia in Syria, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said during a news conference on Monday: "If there is a way that we can combat ISIS with any country, whether it is Russia or anyone else and we have a shared national interest in that, sure we'll take it." 
 
President Donald Trump frequently said during his campaign that he wants to work with Russia to fight Islamic State, which holds territory in Iraq and Syria, and other militant groups. 


بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوهایی از حرارت ساختمان پلاسکو که ذوب می کند و حواشی کشف پیکر 19 قربانی / ویدیوهایی درباره جزئیات...

ویدیوهایی از حرارت ساختمان پلاسکو که ذوب می کند و حواشی کشف پیکر 19 قربانی / ویدیوهایی درباره جزئیات...

بی مهری به مسکن مهر در سوز زمستان/ چک هایی که پی در پی برگشت میخورند نشانه چیست؟/ تاثیر فروریختن پلاسکو ب...

بی مهری به مسکن مهر در سوز زمستان/ چک هایی که پی در پی برگشت میخورند نشانه چیست؟/ تاثیر فروریختن پلاسکو ب...

توصیه به ترامپ در خطبه‌های نماز جمعه تهران: مبادا خناسان عزم شما را تغییر دهند/

توصیه به ترامپ در خطبه‌های نماز جمعه تهران: مبادا خناسان عزم شما را تغییر دهند/"پیام خصوصی" ترامپ به نت...

عکس پیکر آیت‌ الله هاشمی دستکاری شده؟/ ماجرای هدیه عجیب ۱۵۰میلیون دلاری احمدی نژاد/ حمایت گلشیفته از ...

عکس پیکر آیت‌ الله هاشمی دستکاری شده؟/ ماجرای هدیه عجیب ۱۵۰میلیون دلاری احمدی نژاد/ حمایت گلشیفته از ...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

سمبل بازی‌های آسیایی ۲۰۱۸جاکارتا-پالم‌بانگ

خوف و رجای اصلاح‌طلبان برای حمایت دوباره از «روحانی»

نوشته‌هايم نه خوب مي‌كند، نه مي‌كشد!

مدرسه ای در قلب فروچاله های میناب

آغاز ثبت نام کنکور 96 از هفته آینده

حمایت جبهه ایستادگی از جبهه نیروهای انقلاب

مرگ یک کارگر در فولاد مبارکه براثر سوختگی

دستگیری عاملان هتک حرمت شهروندان گیلانی

انتخاب اعضای هیئت‌رئیسه هیئت نظارت بر انتخابات شوراها در استان‌ها

واکنش برندگان نوبل و سازمان ملل به اقدام اخیر دونالد ترامپ

تشکیل هیأت ویژه گزارش بررسی حادثه پلاسکو

کنایه رضایی خطاب به سخنان نخست وزیر انگلستان

جبهه مردمی نیروهای انقلاب و ضرورت بهبود ساختار اقتصادی ایران

وب گردی

تغذیه درست در بارداری محافظ قلب کودک است

درآمد باور نکردنی با دستفروشی در مترو

ذوب یک ماده جامد در پایین تر از نقطه انجماد

بیمه مسافران خارج از کشور چیست؟

14 نمونه از مغذی‌ترین مواد غذایی جهان

بهترین خودروهای اسپرت سال 2016

آنچه که در مورد مسافرت‌های هوایی باید بدانیم-مقاله های مفید

جاذبه های دیدنی کشور تایلند - لینک ویدئو

تمرکز خودروساز سوئدی روی آسایش مسافران+تصاویر

اماکن دیدنی‌ استان کردستان-دانستنی ها

۸ هفته تا شکم صاف تر!

کمر درد چگونه درمان می شود؟

ارسال فایل از طریق به روز رسانی جدید واتس اپ

شب گذشته اتفاق افتاد؛ عبور سیارک از بیخ گوش زمین

لاشه متهم اصلی سوختن پلاسکو
وقتی سخنگوی آتش نشانی سکوت کرد و سرش را پایین انداخت!
عکس پیکر آیت‌ الله هاشمی دستکاری شده؟/ ماجرای هدیه عجیب ۱۵۰میلیون دلاری احمدی نژاد/ حمایت گلشیفته از ترانه در تحریم اسکار/ ماجرای ریختن پرتقال‌ها به دریای خزر!
تداوم آواربرداری و جست‌وجو پس از 24 ساعت سکوت/ هویت 6 پیکر احراز شد/ دسترسی بی ثمر به اتاق تاسیسات/ احداث دیوار مقابل محل حادثه/ با کشف پیکر 8 شهید در تفحص های امروز، شمار پیکرهای پیدا شده به 14 رسید
نوزدهمین پیکر بی جان هم از میان آوار خارج شد/ شمار شهدای آتش نشان به 15 تن رسید/ نشانی از پیکر 6 شهروند نیست/ سلامت امدادگران برای چه کسی مهم است؟!/ آخرین شهید آتش نشان از زیر آوار خارج شد/ ادامه تلاش ها برای یافتن شهروندان
چه کسی راه افشای حقایق درباره حادثه پلاسکو را سد کرده است؟!
تنها کسی که صلاحیت اظهارنظر درباره حادثه پلاسکو را ندارد!
واکنش اعتراضی ترانه علیدوستی به تصمیم ترامپ/ وزیرخارجه اسبق امریکا مسلمان می شود!/ نظر تولیت آستان قدس رضوی درباره برگزاری کنسرت در مشهد/ روایت سعید جلیلی از پروژه نفوذ در بسیجی‌ها/ حضرت آدم به چه زبانی سخن می گفت؟
پاسخ جامعه ایرانیان آمریکا به اقدام نژادپرستانه ترامپ / سکوت نخواهیم کرد و با این اقدام‌ شرم آور مبارزه می کنیم
این عکس از آتش نشان پلاسکو واقعی است!
چرا رضا رشیدپور از هوش رفت؟
انتشار نخستین عکس از پیکر آیت‌الله هاشمی
بازهم اشک آتش نشانان جاری شد
تذکر جدی به عادل فردوسی پور
اعلام آمادگی دولت برای همکاری با قوه قضائیه در پرونده برادر رئیس جمهور/نعمت‌زاده: تا زنده‌ام وزیر می‌مانم!/آمار عجیب از تعداد پزشکان بی کار!/رشد واقعی اقتصاد کشور چند است؟/مطرح کنندگان ریاست احمدی‌نژاد در مجمع مزاح می کنند

دلنوشته‌ها خود را برای آتش‌نشان‌های شجاع اینجا بنویسد  (۳۱۱ نظر)

با موبایل به دستان سلفی‌بگیر چکار کنیم؟  (۲۰۴ نظر)

پاسخ جامعه ایرانیان آمریکا به اقدام نژادپرستانه ترامپ / سکوت نخواهیم کرد و با این اقدام‌ شرم آور مبارزه می کنیم  (۱۵۹ نظر)

جراحی اشتباهی دست کودک اصفهانی و جوابیه علوم پزشکی: ببخشید اشتباه شد!  (۱۱۷ نظر)

حرکات غیرعادی پسر ترامپ در مراسم رسمی  (۱۱۳ نظر)

اولین اقدام پس از رفع مشکلات «پلاسکو»: محاکمه قاطعانه مسببان حادثه!  (۸۲ نظر)

شمار جان باختگان به 3 تن رسید/ بارش باران کار را هم سخت کرد و هم آسان/ اعلام حضور یک پویش ارزشمند مردمی و بی توجهی یک مسئول/ احتمال زنده بودن 4 نفر در زیر آوار/حسن روحاني به محل حادثه رفت/ کشف پیکر سومین آتش نشان از زیر آوار تکذیب شد/ حداکثر 25 نفر زیر آوار هستند/ در موتورخانه هیچ چیز یافت نشد!  (۷۹ نظر)

کشف 4 جسد در زیرزمین پلاسکو/ اجساد کشف شده در نزدیکی موتورخانه کشف شدند نه موتورخانه!/ واکنش عمومی به کشف چند پیکر در موتورخانه/ 3 تناقض جدی در سخنان مسئولان/ «از وضعیت بحرانی خارج شدیم»!/ رئیس بنیاد مستضعفان عذرخواهی کرد/ عذرخواهی هم تکذیب شد!  (۷۸ نظر)

جزئیات فرمان اجرایی دونالد ترامپ درباره ممنوعیت صدور ویزا برای هفت کشور  (۷۷ نظر)

نمی توانم به دولتی احترام بگذارم که برای مردم کشورم احترام قایل نیست  (۷۶ نظر)

چند تن از تروریست ها و نهادهای تروریستی مشخص شده در آمریکا ایرانی هستند؟  (۷۰ نظر)

چه کسی راه افشای حقایق درباره حادثه پلاسکو را سد کرده است؟!  (۶۳ نظر)

تشکر یک آتش‌نشان از سگ پلیس  (۶۳ نظر)

میزان عیدی کارگران اصلا قابل دفاع نیست/ این نوع پرداخت ها جامعه را نسبت به تصمیم گیر ها بدبین می کند  (۵۶ نظر)

افشای بیش از سی دیدار میان دیپلمات سابق و فعال سیاسی ایرانی با مقامات آمریکا در کاخ سفید  (۵۵ نظر)