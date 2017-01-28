جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         آغاز بازدید رایگان زمستانه ایرتویا      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
۱۴۳بازدید
‍ پ

François Fillon may end bid for the French presidency

In a country that adores a good political scandal, the “Penelope Affair” is already a blockbuster hit.
کد خبر: ۶۶۰۷۴۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۹ بهمن ۱۳۹۵ - ۱۰:۲۱ 28 January 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 143
Washington Post - This latest episode in the constant kerfuffle of French politics stars Penelope — known as "Penny” — Fillon, the august, British-born wife of François Fillon, the conservative front-runner in France’s upcoming presidential elections. A French newspaper reported Wednesday that Penelope Fillon had received more than $530,000 in public funds over the past decade for an assortment of parliamentary jobs she never did.

Given that François Fillon, a hard-line former prime minister, is running on the controversial pledge to slash as many as 500,000 public service jobs and what he says is unnecessary public spending, the Penelope Affair presents a particularly acute embarrassment. Especially for a family man who has been selling himself to voters as the honest, moral choice.

By Thursday night, Fillon — whom a number of polls have projected to win the election — was on national television, playing defense and insisting that nothing illegal had transpired. By Friday, he had announced that he would drop out of the race if he were formally placed under criminal investigation.

"Only one thing would prevent me from being a candidate — if my honor were harmed, if I were placed under formal investigation,” Fillon said.

Financial prosecutors have launched a preliminary investigation, but only a judge can decide whether the prosecutors have an actual case. For now, Fillon is still in the race.

But the details have already begun to affect his campaign, and his political opponents, especially on the left, have seized on them.

According to Le Canard Enchaine, a satirical and investigative newspaper, Penelope Fillon received the bulk of the $530,000 from work she conducted as an assistant to her husband during his time in Parliament — proofreading his speeches and entertaining guests, work that Fillon has subsequently described as "legal and perfectly transparent.”

This is not necessarily false: Nepotism is not illegal in the French Parliament, and, according to estimates in the French media, approximately 10 percent of deputies employ family members in at least some capacity. As Fillon said after the revelations appeared: "My wife has been working for me forever, ever since I first got elected in 1981.”

But the newspaper exposé quoted a former aide of Fillon’s who said that he never actually saw Penelope Fillon do any of the things for which she was ostensibly paid. If in fact she received public funds for services that were never performed, that could be grounds for legal sanctioning.

The optics worsened with the additional revelation that Penelope Fillon had also been paid nearly $5,400 per month for over a year by the owner of the Revue des Deux Mondes, a literary review owned by an industrialist friend of François Fillon’s. Le Canard Enchaine suggested that she had done little for the publication besides cashing the monthly checks.

France’s presidential election is a contest that many analysts are now calling a race that will determine the immediate future of Europe in the wake of the Brexit vote and the surprise election of President Trump. Fillon dropping out would lend even more uncertainty to a race without a traditionally strong leftist representative but with an increasingly popular National Front, France’s populist far-right party.

The two-round election will take place in late April and early May.


بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوهایی از حرارت ساختمان پلاسکو که ذوب می کند و حواشی کشف پیکر 19 قربانی / ویدیوهایی درباره جزئیات...

ویدیوهایی از حرارت ساختمان پلاسکو که ذوب می کند و حواشی کشف پیکر 19 قربانی / ویدیوهایی درباره جزئیات...

بی مهری به مسکن مهر در سوز زمستان/ چک هایی که پی در پی برگشت میخورند نشانه چیست؟/ تاثیر فروریختن پلاسکو ب...

بی مهری به مسکن مهر در سوز زمستان/ چک هایی که پی در پی برگشت میخورند نشانه چیست؟/ تاثیر فروریختن پلاسکو ب...

توصیه به ترامپ در خطبه‌های نماز جمعه تهران: مبادا خناسان عزم شما را تغییر دهند/

توصیه به ترامپ در خطبه‌های نماز جمعه تهران: مبادا خناسان عزم شما را تغییر دهند/"پیام خصوصی" ترامپ به نت...

عکس پیکر آیت‌ الله هاشمی دستکاری شده؟/ ماجرای هدیه عجیب ۱۵۰میلیون دلاری احمدی نژاد/ حمایت گلشیفته از ...

عکس پیکر آیت‌ الله هاشمی دستکاری شده؟/ ماجرای هدیه عجیب ۱۵۰میلیون دلاری احمدی نژاد/ حمایت گلشیفته از ...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

وزیر خارجه فرانسه دوشنبه به تهران می آید

4 اسلحه عجیب که انسان در قدیم ساخت

انهدام گروهک داعشی در مغرب

پیشنهاد وزارت کشور برای برگزاری انتخابات الکترونیکی

گوچی «بند طلا» را برد

وعدۀ دولت ترامپ برای «متحول کردن» سازمان ملل

تشریح فعالیت‌ها و برنامه‌های انتخابات ۹۶ در دانشگاه‌ها

برج ۵۴ ساله تهران بعد از آواربرداری و دیوارکشی

سرباز روس در سوریه مسلمان شد

«احرار الشام» علیه النصره اعلام جنگ کرد

امکانات فوق العاده ورزشگاه جدیدبرنابئو

قیمت نفت به ۵۵ دلار و ۵۲ سنت رسید

بارش برف در سنندج، همدان و کوهدشت

رشد ۴ ریالی نرخ رسمی دلار

آورارهای پلاسکو برداشته شد؛ اولین اولویت کاری امروز چیست؟

وب گردی

درآمد باور نکردنی با دستفروشی در مترو

ذوب یک ماده جامد در پایین تر از نقطه انجماد

بیمه مسافران خارج از کشور چیست؟

14 نمونه از مغذی‌ترین مواد غذایی جهان

بهترین خودروهای اسپرت سال 2016

آنچه که در مورد مسافرت‌های هوایی باید بدانیم-مقاله های مفید

جاذبه های دیدنی کشور تایلند - لینک ویدئو

تمرکز خودروساز سوئدی روی آسایش مسافران+تصاویر

اماکن دیدنی‌ استان کردستان-دانستنی ها

۸ هفته تا شکم صاف تر!

کمر درد چگونه درمان می شود؟

ارسال فایل از طریق به روز رسانی جدید واتس اپ

شب گذشته اتفاق افتاد؛ عبور سیارک از بیخ گوش زمین

ویژه نامه ویدیویی جشنواره موسیقی فجر

لاشه متهم اصلی سوختن پلاسکو
وقتی سخنگوی آتش نشانی سکوت کرد و سرش را پایین انداخت!
تداوم آواربرداری و جست‌وجو پس از 24 ساعت سکوت/ هویت 6 پیکر احراز شد/ دسترسی بی ثمر به اتاق تاسیسات/ احداث دیوار مقابل محل حادثه/ با کشف پیکر 8 شهید در تفحص های امروز، شمار پیکرهای پیدا شده به 14 رسید
نوزدهمین پیکر بی جان هم از میان آوار خارج شد/ شمار شهدای آتش نشان به 15 تن رسید/ نشانی از پیکر 6 شهروند نیست/ سلامت امدادگران برای چه کسی مهم است؟!/ آخرین شهید آتش نشان از زیر آوار خارج شد/ ادامه تلاش ها برای یافتن شهروندان
عکس پیکر آیت‌ الله هاشمی دستکاری شده؟/ ماجرای هدیه عجیب ۱۵۰میلیون دلاری احمدی نژاد/ حمایت گلشیفته از ترانه در تحریم اسکار/ ماجرای ریختن پرتقال‌ها به دریای خزر!
چه کسی راه افشای حقایق درباره حادثه پلاسکو را سد کرده است؟!
تنها کسی که صلاحیت اظهارنظر درباره حادثه پلاسکو را ندارد!
واکنش اعتراضی ترانه علیدوستی به تصمیم ترامپ/ وزیرخارجه اسبق امریکا مسلمان می شود!/ نظر تولیت آستان قدس رضوی درباره برگزاری کنسرت در مشهد/ روایت سعید جلیلی از پروژه نفوذ در بسیجی‌ها/ حضرت آدم به چه زبانی سخن می گفت؟
پاسخ جامعه ایرانیان آمریکا به اقدام نژادپرستانه ترامپ / سکوت نخواهیم کرد و با این اقدام‌ شرم آور مبارزه می کنیم
چرا رضا رشیدپور از هوش رفت؟
انتشار نخستین عکس از پیکر آیت‌الله هاشمی
بازهم اشک آتش نشانان جاری شد
تذکر جدی به عادل فردوسی پور
اعلام آمادگی دولت برای همکاری با قوه قضائیه در پرونده برادر رئیس جمهور/نعمت‌زاده: تا زنده‌ام وزیر می‌مانم!/آمار عجیب از تعداد پزشکان بی کار!/رشد واقعی اقتصاد کشور چند است؟/مطرح کنندگان ریاست احمدی‌نژاد در مجمع مزاح می کنند
گران ترین خانه فوق لوکس در تاریخ آمریکا

دلنوشته‌ها خود را برای آتش‌نشان‌های شجاع اینجا بنویسد  (۳۱۱ نظر)

با موبایل به دستان سلفی‌بگیر چکار کنیم؟  (۲۰۴ نظر)

پاسخ جامعه ایرانیان آمریکا به اقدام نژادپرستانه ترامپ / سکوت نخواهیم کرد و با این اقدام‌ شرم آور مبارزه می کنیم  (۱۵۶ نظر)

جراحی اشتباهی دست کودک اصفهانی و جوابیه علوم پزشکی: ببخشید اشتباه شد!  (۱۱۷ نظر)

حرکات غیرعادی پسر ترامپ در مراسم رسمی  (۱۱۰ نظر)

اولین اقدام پس از رفع مشکلات «پلاسکو»: محاکمه قاطعانه مسببان حادثه!  (۸۲ نظر)

شمار جان باختگان به 3 تن رسید/ بارش باران کار را هم سخت کرد و هم آسان/ اعلام حضور یک پویش ارزشمند مردمی و بی توجهی یک مسئول/ احتمال زنده بودن 4 نفر در زیر آوار/حسن روحاني به محل حادثه رفت/ کشف پیکر سومین آتش نشان از زیر آوار تکذیب شد/ حداکثر 25 نفر زیر آوار هستند/ در موتورخانه هیچ چیز یافت نشد!  (۷۹ نظر)

کشف 4 جسد در زیرزمین پلاسکو/ اجساد کشف شده در نزدیکی موتورخانه کشف شدند نه موتورخانه!/ واکنش عمومی به کشف چند پیکر در موتورخانه/ 3 تناقض جدی در سخنان مسئولان/ «از وضعیت بحرانی خارج شدیم»!/ رئیس بنیاد مستضعفان عذرخواهی کرد/ عذرخواهی هم تکذیب شد!  (۷۸ نظر)

نمی توانم به دولتی احترام بگذارم که برای مردم کشورم احترام قایل نیست  (۷۶ نظر)

چند تن از تروریست ها و نهادهای تروریستی مشخص شده در آمریکا ایرانی هستند؟  (۶۸ نظر)

چه کسی راه افشای حقایق درباره حادثه پلاسکو را سد کرده است؟!  (۶۳ نظر)

تشکر یک آتش‌نشان از سگ پلیس  (۶۲ نظر)

میزان عیدی کارگران اصلا قابل دفاع نیست/ این نوع پرداخت ها جامعه را نسبت به تصمیم گیر ها بدبین می کند  (۵۶ نظر)

افشای بیش از سی دیدار میان دیپلمات سابق و فعال سیاسی ایرانی با مقامات آمریکا در کاخ سفید  (۵۵ نظر)

تذکر جدی به عادل فردوسی پور  (۴۸ نظر)