جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         آغاز بازدید رایگان زمستانه ایرتویا      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
۸۸بازدید
‍ پ

Trump suspends entry from seven countries

President Donald Trump on Friday put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily barred visitors from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries, saying the moves would help protect Americans from terrorist attacks.
کد خبر: ۶۶۰۷۲۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۹ بهمن ۱۳۹۵ - ۰۹:۵۲ 28 January 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 88
Reuters - The order limiting entry on visitors from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries is for 90 days. The six other countries are: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, the White House said.

"I'm establishing new vetting measures to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America. Don't want them here," Trump said earlier on Friday at the Pentagon.

"We only want to admit those into our country who will support our country and love deeply our people," he said.

Civil rights groups condemned the measures as discriminatory, and said they would strand refugees in dangerous places and would tarnish the reputation of the United States as a land welcoming of immigrants.

The details of the order - which had been rumored for days - were not available until Friday evening, leaving people affected scrambling to figure out what it meant.

The impact was immediate, causing "chaos" for Arab-Americans who had family members already en route for a visit, said Abed A. Ayoub, legal and policy director for the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee.

Ayoub said the order could affect traveling green card holders, students, people coming to the United States for medical care and others.

The order is already affecting refugees and their families, said Jen Smyers of the Church World Service, a Protestant faith-based group that works with migrants.

Smyers said she spoke to an Iraqi mother whose twin daughters remain in Iraq due to processing delays. "Those two 18-year-old daughters won’t be able to join their mother in the U.S.," she said.

SYRIAN REFUGEES

Trump had promised the measures - called "extreme vetting" - during last year's election campaign, saying they would prevent militants from entering the United States from abroad.

The rise of Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, which fueled a flood of migrants into Europe, combined with a series of attacks in France and Belgium heightened concerns in the United States about taking in refugees from Syria.

Trump's order suspends the Syrian refugee program until further notice, and will eventually give priority to minority religious groups fleeing persecution. Trump said in an interview with a Christian news outlet the exception would help Syrian Christians fleeing the civil war there.

Stephen Legomsky, a former chief counsel at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in the Obama administration, said prioritizing Christians could be unconstitutional.

"If they are thinking about an exception for Christians, in almost any other legal context discriminating in favor of one religion and against another religion could violate the constitution," he said.

But Peter Spiro, a professor at Temple University Beasley School of Law, said Trump’s action would likely be constitutional because the president and Congress are allowed considerable deference when it comes to asylum decisions.

"It’s a completely plausible prioritization, to the extent this group is actually being persecuted," Spiro said.

Trump's order had been expected to include a directive about setting up "safe zones" for Syrian refugees inside the country, but no such language was included.

"President Trump has cloaked what is a discriminatory ban against nationals of Muslim countries under the banner of national security," said Greg Chen of the American Immigration Lawyers Association.

برچسب ها: trump ، refugee ، immigration
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوهایی از حرارت ساختمان پلاسکو که ذوب می کند و حواشی کشف پیکر 19 قربانی / ویدیوهایی درباره جزئیات...

ویدیوهایی از حرارت ساختمان پلاسکو که ذوب می کند و حواشی کشف پیکر 19 قربانی / ویدیوهایی درباره جزئیات...

بی مهری به مسکن مهر در سوز زمستان/ چک هایی که پی در پی برگشت میخورند نشانه چیست؟/ تاثیر فروریختن پلاسکو ب...

بی مهری به مسکن مهر در سوز زمستان/ چک هایی که پی در پی برگشت میخورند نشانه چیست؟/ تاثیر فروریختن پلاسکو ب...

توصیه به ترامپ در خطبه‌های نماز جمعه تهران: مبادا خناسان عزم شما را تغییر دهند/

توصیه به ترامپ در خطبه‌های نماز جمعه تهران: مبادا خناسان عزم شما را تغییر دهند/"پیام خصوصی" ترامپ به نت...

عکس پیکر آیت‌ الله هاشمی دستکاری شده؟/ ماجرای هدیه عجیب ۱۵۰میلیون دلاری احمدی نژاد/ حمایت گلشیفته از ...

عکس پیکر آیت‌ الله هاشمی دستکاری شده؟/ ماجرای هدیه عجیب ۱۵۰میلیون دلاری احمدی نژاد/ حمایت گلشیفته از ...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

منشاتا آخرفصل درپیکان،شایدفصل بعددر پرسپولیس

جزئیات جدید از علت درگذشت آیت ‌الله هاشمی/ جایزه صدها میلیاردی به بانك‌هاي «بی‌کفایت» دولتي !

آدم‌برفی‌هایی به یاد آتش‌نشانان فداکار

اقدام عجیب فیفا در موردجام بین قاره ای

درآمدزایی باراک اوباما پس از ریاست‌جمهوری

وب گردی

درآمد باور نکردنی با دستفروشی در مترو

ذوب یک ماده جامد در پایین تر از نقطه انجماد

از رمز های الگویی برای محافظت از دستگاه خود استفاده نکنید

14 نمونه از مغذی‌ترین مواد غذایی جهان

بهترین خودروهای اسپرت سال 2016

تمرکز خودروساز سوئدی روی آسایش مسافران+تصاویر

۸ هفته تا شکم صاف تر!

کمر درد چگونه درمان می شود؟

ارسال فایل از طریق به روز رسانی جدید واتس اپ

شب گذشته اتفاق افتاد؛ عبور سیارک از بیخ گوش زمین

اصول درمان کمر درد بطور مختصر و مفید چیست؟

از کجا بفهمیم رژیم غذایی خوبی داریم؟

ویژه نامه ویدیویی جشنواره موسیقی فجر

با مصرف “بروکلی” پیر نشوید

لاشه متهم اصلی سوختن پلاسکو
وقتی سخنگوی آتش نشانی سکوت کرد و سرش را پایین انداخت!
تداوم آواربرداری و جست‌وجو پس از 24 ساعت سکوت/ هویت 6 پیکر احراز شد/ دسترسی بی ثمر به اتاق تاسیسات/ احداث دیوار مقابل محل حادثه/ با کشف پیکر 8 شهید در تفحص های امروز، شمار پیکرهای پیدا شده به 14 رسید
نوزدهمین پیکر بی جان هم از میان آوار خارج شد/ شمار شهدای آتش نشان به 15 تن رسید/ نشانی از پیکر 6 شهروند نیست/ سلامت امدادگران برای چه کسی مهم است؟!/ آخرین شهید آتش نشان از زیر آوار خارج شد/ ادامه تلاش ها برای یافتن شهروندان
چه کسی راه افشای حقایق درباره حادثه پلاسکو را سد کرده است؟!
عکس پیکر آیت‌ الله هاشمی دستکاری شده؟/ ماجرای هدیه عجیب ۱۵۰میلیون دلاری احمدی نژاد/ حمایت گلشیفته از ترانه در تحریم اسکار/ ماجرای ریختن پرتقال‌ها به دریای خزر!
تنها کسی که صلاحیت اظهارنظر درباره حادثه پلاسکو را ندارد!
واکنش اعتراضی ترانه علیدوستی به تصمیم ترامپ/ وزیرخارجه اسبق امریکا مسلمان می شود!/ نظر تولیت آستان قدس رضوی درباره برگزاری کنسرت در مشهد/ روایت سعید جلیلی از پروژه نفوذ در بسیجی‌ها/ حضرت آدم به چه زبانی سخن می گفت؟
پاسخ جامعه ایرانیان آمریکا به اقدام نژادپرستانه ترامپ / سکوت نخواهیم کرد و با این اقدام‌ شرم آور مبارزه می کنیم
چرا رضا رشیدپور از هوش رفت؟
بازهم اشک آتش نشانان جاری شد
انتشار نخستین عکس از پیکر آیت‌الله هاشمی
تذکر جدی به عادل فردوسی پور
اعلام آمادگی دولت برای همکاری با قوه قضائیه در پرونده برادر رئیس جمهور/نعمت‌زاده: تا زنده‌ام وزیر می‌مانم!/آمار عجیب از تعداد پزشکان بی کار!/رشد واقعی اقتصاد کشور چند است؟/مطرح کنندگان ریاست احمدی‌نژاد در مجمع مزاح می کنند
گران ترین خانه فوق لوکس در تاریخ آمریکا

دلنوشته‌ها خود را برای آتش‌نشان‌های شجاع اینجا بنویسد  (۳۱۱ نظر)

با موبایل به دستان سلفی‌بگیر چکار کنیم؟  (۲۰۴ نظر)

پاسخ جامعه ایرانیان آمریکا به اقدام نژادپرستانه ترامپ / سکوت نخواهیم کرد و با این اقدام‌ شرم آور مبارزه می کنیم  (۱۵۶ نظر)

جراحی اشتباهی دست کودک اصفهانی و جوابیه علوم پزشکی: ببخشید اشتباه شد!  (۱۱۷ نظر)

حرکات غیرعادی پسر ترامپ در مراسم رسمی  (۱۱۰ نظر)

اولین اقدام پس از رفع مشکلات «پلاسکو»: محاکمه قاطعانه مسببان حادثه!  (۸۲ نظر)

شمار جان باختگان به 3 تن رسید/ بارش باران کار را هم سخت کرد و هم آسان/ اعلام حضور یک پویش ارزشمند مردمی و بی توجهی یک مسئول/ احتمال زنده بودن 4 نفر در زیر آوار/حسن روحاني به محل حادثه رفت/ کشف پیکر سومین آتش نشان از زیر آوار تکذیب شد/ حداکثر 25 نفر زیر آوار هستند/ در موتورخانه هیچ چیز یافت نشد!  (۷۹ نظر)

کشف 4 جسد در زیرزمین پلاسکو/ اجساد کشف شده در نزدیکی موتورخانه کشف شدند نه موتورخانه!/ واکنش عمومی به کشف چند پیکر در موتورخانه/ 3 تناقض جدی در سخنان مسئولان/ «از وضعیت بحرانی خارج شدیم»!/ رئیس بنیاد مستضعفان عذرخواهی کرد/ عذرخواهی هم تکذیب شد!  (۷۸ نظر)

نمی توانم به دولتی احترام بگذارم که برای مردم کشورم احترام قایل نیست  (۷۶ نظر)

چند تن از تروریست ها و نهادهای تروریستی مشخص شده در آمریکا ایرانی هستند؟  (۶۸ نظر)

چه کسی راه افشای حقایق درباره حادثه پلاسکو را سد کرده است؟!  (۶۳ نظر)

تشکر یک آتش‌نشان از سگ پلیس  (۶۲ نظر)

میزان عیدی کارگران اصلا قابل دفاع نیست/ این نوع پرداخت ها جامعه را نسبت به تصمیم گیر ها بدبین می کند  (۵۶ نظر)

افشای بیش از سی دیدار میان دیپلمات سابق و فعال سیاسی ایرانی با مقامات آمریکا در کاخ سفید  (۵۵ نظر)

تذکر جدی به عادل فردوسی پور  (۴۸ نظر)