Scientists plan climate change march on Washington

The organisation's social media accounts have been silent since Friday's inauguration.

The new rules ban staff from publishing social media posts, press releases or blog posts and stops them publicising publicly-funded research.

"A fresh look at public affairs and communications processes is common practice for any new Administration," a statement from the EPA's office of public affairs said.

However, scientists are viewing this as a gagging order on climate change information, and censorship of scientific facts.





Organisers of the Scientists March on Washington have stated they plan to stand up to the Trump Administration and organise marches across the country.





They wrote in a blog post: "Although this will start with a march, we hope to use this as a starting point to take a stand for science in politics. Slashing funding and restricting scientists from communicating their findings (from tax-funded research!) with the public is absurd and cannot be allowed to stand as policy.





Thanks for all your support.

Please consider donating to the .@NatlParkService and help it keep up its great work. https://t.co/3wzhjrnN4B





— AltUSNatParkService (@AltNatParkSer) 25 January 2017

"This is a non-partisan issue that reaches far beyond people in the STEM fields and should concern anyone who believes in empirical research and science. There are certain things that we accept as facts with no alternatives. The Earth is becoming warmer due to human action.





"The diversity of life arose by evolution. Politicians who devalue expertise risk making decisions that do not reflect reality and must be held accountable. An American government that ignores science to pursue ideological agendas endangers the world."





Government employees appear to have been fighting back on Twitter, with the Badlands National Park tweeting then deleting climate change facts.





"Today, the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is higher than at any time in the last 650,000 years," one tweet said.