Lavrov: Russia-China Ties 'Model' for Major Modern Powers

Russia's bilateral relations with China are an example for major powers in the modern era, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an address to the lower house of parliament Wednesday.
"The course remains unchanged of consolidating Russian-Chinese relations, which we consider as a model for responsible major powers in the 21st century," Lavrov said.
He said Moscow's foreign policy cooperation with Beijing, including through the UN, served as a key factor in maintaining global stability.
Putin's Visit to Japan No Signal of Russian Policy Change in Asia
Meanwhile Lavrove Said: Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Japan last month does not indicate Moscow's policy changes in Asia.
"I do not think that foreign policy will change. At the very least, the fact that the Russian president paid an official visit to Japan after a long break does not reflect any change in our approach to cooperation with Asian countries, as will as with all the other countries," Lavrov told lawmakers.
Lavrov added that Russia had repeatedly expressed its interest and will to develop cooperation with Japan in a number of fields, such as "trade, economy, humanitarian sphere, education, scientific and technical cooperation, as well as interaction in the sphere of foreign policy."
On December 15-16, 2016, Putin headed the Russian delegation during the visit to the Asian nation. During the state visit, the president discussed a number of issues with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in several spheres, such as economy and negotiating process of a peace treaty between Tokyo and Moscow.