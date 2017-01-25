جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         آغاز بازدید رایگان زمستانه ایرتویا      
Mattis to reaffirm alliances in S Korea and Japan

US defence secretary James Mattis is set to visit South Korea and Japan next month, using his first official overseas trip to reaffirm America’s support for its Asian allies.
کد خبر: ۶۵۹۹۹۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۶ بهمن ۱۳۹۵ - ۱۲:۲۰ 25 January 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 35
However, regional experts fear the visit, which comes amid rising alarm over North Korea‘s nuclear weapons programme and Chinese assertiveness in the South China Sea, could be undermined by the "America First” rhetoric employed by new US President Donald Trump.

In Seoul, Mr Mattis is expected to meet his South Korean counterpart Han Min-koo to discuss the threat from North Korea, officials say. The former Marine general will also visit Tokyo, Reuters reported.

Following two nuclear and more than 20 ballistic weapons tests last year, North Korea has once again shot up the leaderboard of potential geopolitical flashpoints. 

Mr Trump himself has already made numerous references to the reclusive east Asian nation, including a White House statement this week that the US would build a "state-of-the-art” missile shield to defend itself from threats.

Mr Mattis is also likely to discuss the deployment in South Korea of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence platform, a missile shield ostensibly intended to protect the nation from rockets launched by its northern neighbour. 

More commonly known as Thaad, the long-planned installation is looking increasingly in jeopardy amid political strife in Seoul and increasingly strident Chinese opposition.

Lotte, a South Korean conglomerate that is in talks to sell land needed to host Thaad, has delayed negotiations with Seoul following a clampdown on its vast operations in China.

The US and South Korea have been treaty allies for more than 60 years and many on the peninsula view the alliance as a necessary bulwark against North Korean aggression.

South Koreans were alarmed by comments from Mr Trump on the campaign trail that he would withdraw US troops from the region unless allies shouldered more of the burden.

The remark, coupled with the "America First” doctrine espoused in his inauguration speech, has bred deep uncertainty, experts say.

"Allies seek reassurance but all Donald Trump has given them so far is doubts,” said John Delury, a professor at Yonsei University in Seoul. "South Koreans seem to be bracing for the worst — to be swept into increased confrontation with China while being expected to pay more for it, even though Seoul would pay dearly for siding with America in a trade war against their top trade partner next door.”

In Japan, Mr Mattis is expected to call on Tomomi Inada, Japan’s defence minister, with the two likely to reaffirm the longstanding alliance between their countries.

"The Pacific theatre remains a priority in my mind,” Mr Mattis said during his confirmation hearing this month, before making a veiled reference to China’s growing assertiveness in the East and South China Seas.

