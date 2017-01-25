Iran to pay $1.9 billion to Turkey for gas dispute

According to semi-official Iranian Students' News Agency, Araqi noted that the two countries also agreed on a 13.3 percent discount on the prices of gas delivered from the Islamic Republic to Turkey.
In 2012, Turkey sued Iran in the International Court of Arbitration for overpricing on gas purchases during the four-year period between 2011 and 2015.
The court ruled in favor of Turkey in February 2016 and ordered that both parties agree on a reduction between the rates of 10 percent and 15 percent in the price of Iranian gas exports to Turkey.