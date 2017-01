Syrian rebels have vowed to continue fighting if talks with the regime in the Kazakh capital Astana fail, a rebel spokesman said Monday,

Syrian rebels have vowed to continue fighting if talks with the regime in the Kazakh capital Astana fail, a rebel spokesman said Monday,





"If the negotiations succeed, then we are with the negotiations," rebel spokesman Osama Abu Zeid told AFP. "If they don't succeed, unfortunately we'll have no choice but to continue fighting."