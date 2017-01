UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura he hopes that the final document on Astana talks would be ready later on Tuesday.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura told Sputnik Tuesday that he hoped that the final document on Astana talks would be ready later in the day.





"I hope we can have today the conclusion of the talks," de Mistura said, answering the question about the final paper.





