Russia inviting Trump officials to Syria talks

Sergey Lavrov says Russia and US could start discussions on 'fighting terrorism' in Syria during summit in Kazakhstan.
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۸ دی ۱۳۹۵ - ۱۴:۱۶ 17 January 2017
Russia's foreign minister says that Moscow is inviting representatives of the incoming US administration to attend upcoming Syria talks in Kazakhstan.

Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference on Tuesday that Russia is encouraged by President-elect Donald Trump's focus on combating terrorism.

He voiced hope that Russian and US experts could start discussions on "fighting terrorism" in Syria, in Kazakhstan's capital when Syrian government and opposition representatives meet for talks on Monday.

He said: "We hope that the new administration will be able to accept that proposal," adding that the talks in Astana will offer "the first opportunity to discuss a more efficient fight against terrorism in Syria".

Lavrov said that Russia expects that cooperation on settling the Syrian crisis will be more productive than it was with the Obama administration.
