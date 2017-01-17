خرید از بزرگترین سوپر مارکت آنلاینتهران                       جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         برگزاری بزرگترین رویداد بازاریابی ایران (30 دی ماه ) توسط ویکی مارکتینگ               آغاز بازدید رایگان زمستانه ایرتویا      
Undisputable Spirit of Final Agreement on Iran's Nuclear Deal

The upcoming inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States intensified discussions around the final agreement on Iran’s nuclear program. According to Iranian journalist Emad Abshenass tols Sputnik that Tehran will not renegotiate the deal.
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۸ دی ۱۳۹۵ - ۱۴:۰۲ 17 January 2017
Trump has been known as a vocal critic of the document, promising to "tear up" or renegotiate the deal. During his campaign, Trump called the agreement "the worst deal ever negotiated."

Iran and the six international mediators reached on July 14, 2015 a historic agreement on the settlement of the long-term Iranian nuclear problem. A Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was adopted, the implementation of which removes the previously imposed economic and financial sanctions by the UN Security Council, the US and the European Union from Iran. The plan came into effect on January 16.

In addition to the JCPOA, the deal includes the so-called gentleman’s agreement, which Tehran describes as the "spirit" of the deal. Iran expects that this gentleman’s agreement will be respected by the six powers involved in the deal, especially by the US and its new president.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran on January 16, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that the agreement will not be renegotiated.

"Our nuclear negotiations with the Americans are finalized and we have no other political talks with them. In our view, everything is over," Araghchi was quoted as saying by The Times of Israel.

He also reiterated a warning by Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamanei, who said that if the deal is torn up Tehran would "burn it."

Iran does not want to cancel the deal but it is ready for any emergencies, according to Emad Abshenass, an Iranian political analyst and editor-in-chief of Iran Press newspaper.

"Of course, Tehran doesn’t have a plan to end the deal but if the US or any other party abandons its obligations and prevent the implementation of the JCPOA Iran will definitely change its stance," Abshenass told Sputnik Persian.

The expert underscored that during the year passed since the deal came into effect the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and other international organizations confirmed that Iran has fulfilled its obligations.

"Now, Tehran expects the same from the other participants of the deal. If the core principles of the agreement are violated Iran could suspend the cooperation or restore the pre-agreement level of its nuclear activities," Abshenass said.

He reminded that those main principles are the "spirit of the agreement." According to them, all sanctions previously imposed against Iran should be lifted.

"In particular, they presume the removal of restrictions on Iran’s bank assets. In practice, the US ignores this provision. Moreover, Washington pressures other countries to prevent them from cooperation with Tehran. This situation contradicts the spirit of the JCPOA. The final deal on Iran’s nuclear program is undisputable and will not be renegotiated," the expert concluded.


