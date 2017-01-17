Undisputable Spirit of Final Agreement on Iran's Nuclear Deal

The upcoming inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States intensified discussions around the final agreement on Iran’s nuclear program. According to Iranian journalist Emad Abshenass tols Sputnik that Tehran will not renegotiate the deal.

Trump has been known as a vocal critic of the document, promising to "tear up" or renegotiate the deal. During his campaign, Trump called the agreement "the worst deal ever negotiated."





Iran and the six international mediators reached on July 14, 2015 a historic agreement on the settlement of the long-term Iranian nuclear problem. A Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was adopted, the implementation of which removes the previously imposed economic and financial sanctions by the UN Security Council, the US and the European Union from Iran. The plan came into effect on January 16.



